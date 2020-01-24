Australian in HK：Policy Address — Thank you, Carrie!

Therefore I was very happy indeed to see these words in Article 93 of the Address:

The Government will implement a pilot scheme to subsidise NGOs to rent suitable rooms in hotels and guesthouses with relatively low occupancy rates for use as transitional housing. The THB plans to seek funding from the Community Care Fund (CCF) to launch the pilot scheme shortly with a view to increasing the supply of transitional housing.

Just one comment: THANK YOU, CARRIE!

Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com

audio: link.mingpao.com/15210.htm