Australian in HK：Policy Address — Thank you, Carrie!

【明報專訊】In this column on September 22, October 6 and November 17, I expressed the hope that the situation of homeless people would be on the menu of the 2020 Policy Address.
Therefore I was very happy indeed to see these words in Article 93 of the Address:
The Government will implement a pilot scheme to subsidise NGOs to rent suitable rooms in hotels and guesthouses with relatively low occupancy rates for use as transitional housing. The THB plans to seek funding from the Community Care Fund (CCF) to launch the pilot scheme shortly with a view to increasing the supply of transitional housing.
Just one comment: THANK YOU, CARRIE!
Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆
Website: www.v2catholic.com
E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com
audio: link.mingpao.com/15210.htm