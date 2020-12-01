John Larrysson's Column：Family words

link.mingpao.com/66131.htm

In the immediate family are the words one is mostly likely to know, one's sister, brother as well as one's father and mother.

Younger children may be called a baby, an infant or a toddler. When one's father marries for a second time one will then have a step-mother.

Marriage is an important part of our society. So we have words for the different stages. A woman starts out as a girlfriend, then after an engagement becomes a fiancée. On the wedding day she is a bride and finally after the wedding, she becomes a wife consummated on her honeymoon. After being married parents in-law are added to one's family. But being a wife is not the end, one may sadly then become a widow.

One's extended family contains many people that one has likely never even met. In our modern world some of these words are less important. In the old days when one lived one's entire life in the same village one would have frequently met these people. After uncles and aunts, there are first, second and third cousins, which may be once or twice removed. One may have nieces and nephews. There are both maternal and paternal grandparents and great-grandparents. They are all one's kin.

