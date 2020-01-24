Editorial：Integration requires encouragement and a co-building spirit

The most vigorous initiative in the Policy Address concerning the Greater Bay Area is the ''Greater Bay Area Youth Employment Scheme'', which will provide 2,000 jobs with a duration of 18 months and a monthly subsidy of $10,000 to encourage Hong Kong youth to go north for employment. This scheme is a ''sure-win'' measure for individuals and Hong Kong society, whether from the perspective of solving the difficulties of Hong Kong university graduates in finding jobs, encouraging young people to include the Greater Bay Area as an option in their career planning, or providing the Greater Bay Area with more talents who are familiar with the two places in the long run.

While Hong Kong is trying to solve the employment difficulties of university graduates, cities in the Pearl River Delta are trying to attract talents, and more importantly, to fulfil the political mission of the central government to support Hong Kong. Since the common goal of the Greater Bay Area is to encourage the development of the innovation and technology industry, an approval committee can be formed to create a set of standards for the eligibility of enterprises as well as the amount and scale of innovation in these enterprises. Such a set of unified standards can increase efficiency exponentially. It is also possible to begin with a single project and make negotiations on a common set of standards the goal and spirit. This is the only practical way of building the Greater Bay Area together.

Building the Greater Bay Area requires not only the effort of the government, but also the involvement of the whole society. In the Policy Address, it is proposed that the University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital can use Hong Kong-registered drugs and medical equipment, which must be approved by the Guangdong provincial government as soon as possible. However, for Hong Kong people living in Guangdong Province, even though they can receive subsidies from the HKSAR government to receive follow-up consultations at the HKU Hospital in Shenzhen, the Hospital Authority (HA) in Hong Kong is slow in approving and transferring their medical records, making it impossible for the measure to be implemented effectively. This is just the internal operation of the Hong Kong SAR, but it becomes problematic when the Greater Bay Area is involved. It is feared that Hong Kong will be treated as a joke when it discusses co-operation with other cities in the Greater Bay Area in the future.

The pandemic has turned all the ambitious goals of the Greater Bay Area academic. But it is believed that there will be a new start after the pandemic. The Yangtze River Delta has gradually implemented the integration of regional co-operation. While Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao can no longer delay the establishment of the Greater Bay Area, both measures in local interests and joint planning with sincere collaboration will be required.

明報社評 2020.11.30：融入粵港澳大灣區 需要鼓勵更須共建

特首林鄭月娥在第四份施政報告中，提出的多項鼓勵融入粵港澳大灣區措施，確實是有針對性的。但將粵港澳大灣區這個章節放在「注入經濟新動力」的子題，足見還是從香港的角度出發，跟大灣區珠三角城市從完成中央交付的政治任務角度出發，如出一轍，只看到各自為政，沒有看到「共建」的精神，這樣做難以真正收效。

施政報告有關大灣區的措施，力度最大的莫過於「大灣區青年就業計劃」，提供為期18個月的2000個職位，每個職位每月補貼1萬元，鼓勵香港青年北上就業。這個計劃無論從解決香港大學畢業生求職困難的角度，還是實質上鼓勵年輕人在職業規劃中增添一個大灣區的選項，以至長遠來說為大灣區提供更多熟悉兩地情况的人才，對個人和對香港社會，都是「穩贏無輸」的措施。

香港是為了解決大學畢業生就業難，珠三角城市一則是為了吸引人才，更多的成分是完成中央交付支持香港的政治任務。既然大灣區的共同目標是鼓勵創科行業，可以組建一個審批委員會，就企業的申請資格，以及創科的含量與規模等等，形成一套劃一的標準，相信可以事半功倍，更加可以從一個項目開始，以體現共同商議一套共同標準為目標和精神，這才是共建大灣區的實質開始。

共建大灣區不但需要政府層面的努力，整個社會也需要動起來。施政報告中提出香港大學深圳醫院可以使用香港註冊的藥物和醫療儀器，是要得到廣東省政府盡快審批，然而，在廣東省長居的港人，即使得到特區政府的資助可以在深圳港大醫院覆診，卻因為香港醫管局在審批和轉交病歷方面慢手慢腳，無法有效實施，這都只是香港特區內部的運作，一牽涉到大灣區就出問題，恐怕日後跟大灣區其他城市討論合作共建時，會被當做笑話。

疫情令到一切的大灣區宏偉目標淪為紙上談兵，但相信疫情過後，一切都是一個新的開始。長三角在區域合作一體化問題上，已經逐步實現，粵港澳三地在共建大灣區的問題上，不能再拖，既要有從本地利益出發的措施，也要有衷誠合作的共同規劃。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

approach /əˈprəʊtʃ/：to start dealing with a problem, task, etc. in a particular way

duration /djuˈreɪʃn/：the length of time that sth lasts or continues

academic：not of practical relevance; of only theoretical interest

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm