Ask & Learn聞問切：為了……，不是為了……

【明報專訊】上兩期討論 infinitive of purpose，想到莎劇《凱撤大帝》（Julius Caesar）中 Mark Anthony 的名句。故事中凱撤大帝為羅馬其他元老所刺殺，Mark Anthony 說了一段話，煽動群眾驅逐兇手出境，開頭兩句是：Friends, Romans, Countrymen, lend me your ears/I come to bury Caesar, not to praise him（各位朋友，羅馬人，同胞，請你們聽我說：我是來埋葬凱撤，不是來讚美他）。To ... , not to ... 是英語常見修辭手法，意思是「為了……，不是為了……」；亦有人把它倒轉來說，但中間要多加 but，即 not to ... , but to ...。要注意 not to 部分意思是「不是為了……」，而非「是為了不……」。兩者分別至為重要，不要弄錯。