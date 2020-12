【明報專訊】"Wait, don't slay (殺戮) that poor beast!" the Princess cried, raising aloft her arms to mediate between Sir Cecil and a threatened dragon. "But slaying dragons is what knights do!" Sir Cecil protested. "Perhaps, but dragons are an endangered species (瀕危物種), and without dragons your services may no longer be required," spoke the Princess, still mediating between the two combatants. To mediate between is to try to negotiate a settlement (商討解決) between opposing parties.