Mona's Musings : Borrowed space, legitimate time

The door-scar danced and jingled in the morning sun, resulting in a full-scale house inspection by the anxious landlady. More dents, prints and scars surfaced. Some ate inches into the wall, unsightly like a living proof of an avalanche.

In agony, my facial muscle must have twisted like a towel. I had no memory of any of the damages, but this would not suffice to justify my innocence. For a split second, I was sure that the house inspection was a staged prelude for increasing my rent. One couldn't help but to be sceptical in a merciless property market like Hong Kong.

"These are by previous tenants. I know them by heart," she concluded her inspection. "Don't worry, I am not going to increase your rent. In fact, I haven't done so for the many tenants before you. To me, the purpose of a house is to give its inhabitants the comfort of home. I did my best to provide an affordable space," she said. Indeed, the space was thoughtfully furbished, carefully maintained, and affordable for all that it had to offer.

"But I have come to realise this isn't enough. Too often, people think of properties solely in terms of their ownership - they are someone else's properties. Tenants dismiss their responsibilities to take care of their households. Things are mindlessly scattered around. Dishes remain for days in the sink. Furniture is forced into places, as you can see from the dents. Even if the rent is affordable, the place will never feel like home until one treasures it. A rented property may be a borrowed space, but the time you spend in it is legitimately yours."

I think these are words of wisdom.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

Email:monafpchu@gmail.com

Facebook:www.facebook.com/monamuses