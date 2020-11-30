名人教英文：U-turn 與「瞓身」

最近在讀一本犯罪驚慄小說 crime thriller，遇到以下一段文字，一讀就想到，這可以成為英文課堂上的教材。

有關橋段，對話雙方均是律師，是故事中奸角和忠角，奸角氣憤對方原本對其建議不屑一顧，終又前倨後恭改變心意，當下向之奚落：

"You see, the fact that you FLIP-FLOPPED just makes me all the more certain things are as they should be. We don't like ABOUT-FACES. We want to be utterly confident that everyone is doing THEIR ALL for the team."

先看 vocab 生字，flip-flop 原本係「人字拖」，是那種露趾的拖鞋，因為穿起來走路前後踢躂之象，給借用來表達「轉軚、一時一樣」，以至反口，亦即我們口語的 U-turn。

‧The candidate flip-flopped on a number of issues. 這候選人就許多議題都掉轉槍頭、轉軚了。

改用作名詞：

‧There have been accusations of a government flip-flop on a tax break for the tourism industry. 一直有指控謂，政府就旅遊業寬免稅項一事，已經轉軚。

另一生字，about-face，不就是 flip-flop 的同義詞。About-face 原本是操兵時的一個口令，叫士兵轉身掉頭，一樣給借用來借代 a complete change of direction, opinion or way of acting，不論取向、意見或行為的徹底改變。例：

‧This is incredible. This is her second about-face on the issue. 真令人難以置信，這是她就此議題第二次轉軚了。

另有 their all 的用法，all 所有；不論 my all、his all 或 their all，都是指一個人精神或資源可以付出的「所有」，也即是全身全心悉力以赴，等於本土口語中的「瞓身」。

‧I have put my all into this project. 我已付出所有，「瞓身」於這個項目中。

‧He wants to give his all to what he is doing. 他希望全力以赴，做好他正在做的事。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵：claudiabowring@gmail.com