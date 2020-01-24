Editorial : Diego Maradona, the football legend

"Who is the greatest footballer in the history of modern football?" is a perpetual topic in the international sports scene. While opinions differ, Diego Maradona is definitely one of the popular answers. In the 1986 World Cup quarter-final, Maradona got the ball in midfield and beat five England players before sending the ball into the back of the net. That was the goal of the century. In terms of the number of goals scored throughout the career, Maradona is not greater than Pelé, the great footballer from Brazil. Some people say that Maradona was not better than Lionel Messi, another great player but of a younger generation, in terms of sportsmanship and skills. However, for the Argentine people, Maradona's status as a hero can never be replaced.

Maradona's son once said that Messi is the person with the greatest football skills in the world. His father, however, was the god of football, and one could never compare a human being with a god. That was no doubt exaggerated and biased. However, in Argentina and some Latin American countries Maradona is nicknamed "D10S", which not only refers to the fact that Maradona wore the No. 10 jersey but also elevates him to the status of the god of football (In Spanish "DioS" refers to god). No doubt the term "God" is always mentioned whenever Maradona is talked about in the West, since he knocked out the England football team in the 1986 World Cup with "the hand of God". But in general, the West mostly pays attention to his extraordinary football skills and all kinds of controversies on and off the pitch, while in Latin America he is a cultural icon whose significance has long transcended football.

Maradona's abuse of alcohol and drugs is only a footnote of history, which does not detract from his greatness. The "hand of god" was only a kind of "measure for measure". After all, England won the 1966 World Cup with a "goal" that did not cross the goal line.

From Pelé to Maradona to Messi, modern football has undergone tremendous change. In Pelé's era, European football and Latin American football were two formidable and comparable forces, and a footballer's skills were prized above everything else. European football became increasingly commercialised in the 1980s, as money reigned supreme and affluent clubs scrambled for top players in a football world governed by the law of the jungle. Nowadays, Europe has become the centre of international football. Top football is about physical stamina, organisation and tactics. Even great players such as Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo are unable to change the game with their personal qualities. In contrast, when Maradona was in his prime, he was in an important transition period for the development of modern football. Such circumstances and his outstanding football skills enabled him to transform a game by some alchemy and disrupt the order of football on club and national levels all on his own.

明報社評2020.11.27：球場上的哲古華拉 一代球王顛覆強權

傳奇球王馬拉當拿心臟病發離世，終年60歲，阿根廷人如喪考妣，拉美多國領袖致哀，國際體壇名宿以至各地球迷紛紛悼念。馬拉當拿的一生，恍如天使魔鬼混合體，場內場外都充滿爭議，惟無人能否認他是足球天才。

誰是現代足球史上最偉大球員，是國際球壇永恒話題，各方言人人殊，惟馬拉當拿肯定是其中一個熱門答案。1986年世界盃八強戰，馬拉當拿半場引球出擊，扭過5名英格蘭球員，將皮球送入網窩，成為經典金球。論職業生涯入球數字，巴西球王比利無出其右；論球品和球技，有人認為馬拉當拿不如其後輩美斯，可是在阿根廷人心中，馬拉當拿英雄地位永遠無人可以取代。

馬拉當拿的兒子曾說，美斯是舉世踢足球最好的人，但父親是足球之神，人與神不能比較。有關說法當然誇張，亦有偏袒之嫌，不過在阿根廷和一些拉美國家，馬拉當拿別號「D10S」，當中既有穿10號球衣之意，同時亦是將他比作足球之神（西班牙語DioS意思是上帝）。當然，西方談到馬拉當拿，也必然提及「上帝」，原因是他在1986年世界盃使出「上帝之手」淘汰英格蘭，惟大體而言，西方看馬拉當拿，談的主要是他的超群球技，以及他在場內場外的種種爭議，可是在拉美世界，馬拉當拿作為一個文化標記，其意義早已超越足球。

有關他吸毒酗酒服藥等事迹，不過是歷史註腳，瑕不掩瑜，「上帝之手」亦只是一報還一報，畢竟1966年英格蘭也是憑一記沒過白界的「入球」，最終贏得世界盃。

由比利、馬拉當拿到美斯，現代足球發展經歷了很大轉變。比利的時代，歐洲與拉美足球各據一方，勢均力敵，個人球技重於一切；及至1980年代，歐洲足球愈益商業化，金錢掛帥，豪門球會搜羅頂尖球員，弱肉強食。時至今日，歐洲已成為國際球壇中心，頂級足球講求體力、組織和戰術，強如美斯或C朗拿度，也很難「單天保至尊」。馬拉當拿的全盛時期，正處於現代足球發展的重要轉折期，特定時空加上出眾球技，令他可以化腐朽為神奇，在球會和國家隊層面，憑一己之力顛覆足球強權秩序。

■Glossary

生字

detract : to make sth seem less good or enjoyable

prime : the time in your life when you are strongest or most successful

alchemy : a process that is so effective that it seems like magic