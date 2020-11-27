Ask & Learn聞問切：In order not to、not to

【明報專訊】上期討論 infinitive of purpose，即用不定形動詞顯示動作目的，如：I go to language school to learn French。I go to language school 是動作，to learn French 是 infinitive of purpose。那 to learn French 和 in order to learn French 有何不同？沒有太大分別。語氣上 in order to 較嚴肅正式，故多用於書面語。可否用 to 完全代替 in order to？不盡然。若要表達否定，in order not to 和 not to 不一樣，如：I get up early in order not to miss the train（我早起是為了不致趕不上火車）。I get up early not to miss the train（我早起不是為了要趕不上火車）一句，聽者會問那麼你為何早起，可見 in order not to 不可以 not to 代替。