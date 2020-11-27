Ask & Learn聞問切：In order not to、not to

【明報專訊】上期討論 infinitive of purpose，即用不定形動詞顯示動作目的，如：I go to language school to learn French。I go to language school 是動作，to learn French 是 infinitive of purpose。那 to learn French 和 in order to learn French 有何不同？沒有太大分別。語氣上 in order to 較嚴肅正式，故多用於書面語。可否用 to 完全代替 in order to？不盡然。若要表達否定，in order not to 和 not to 不一樣，如：I get up early in order not to miss the train（我早起是為了不致趕不上火車）。I get up early not to miss the train（我早起不是為了要趕不上火車）一句，聽者會問那麼你為何早起，可見 in order not to 不可以 not to 代替。
̷̷ 譚景輝(english@mingpao.com) ̷
