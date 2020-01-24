Write on...：BINTON‧1

Once upon another time, during a long Midwest winter when I was a boy in America, with the snow blowing drifts like dunes around the house and the temperature falling far below zero for days on end, I spent a few pleasant hours stretched out on the floor before a warm fireplace reading a book borrowed from my school library, a book about the exploits of that British explorer, Captain Robert Falcon Scott, who, with his four companions in 1912, perished in a blinding snowstorm while returning from a walk of discovery to the South Pole. Two years earlier he had set out from England with hopes of being the first man to reach the South Pole, but when he eventually arrived there he found that the Norwegian explorer, Roald Amundsen, had beaten him by almost a month. Bitterly disappointed, Scott and his men turned back, only to die in their tent just a few miles short of their base camp while sheltering from a fierce and unrelenting snowstorm.

At the age of twelve, I had no trouble picturing the scene or conjuring up images of the blizzard that prevented Scott and his men from moving on, or of the hazards that prevented rescue teams from venturing out to search for them. All I had to do was look out my window and cock my head to listen to the howling wind. What I could not have known, of course, was that Captain Scott's ill-fated journey to Antarctica had begun here, in this pleasant village, beneath the oaks of Binton.

