Write on...：BINTON‧1

【明報專訊】St Peter's Church at Binton stands on a hill at a junction where two roads meet, and from its square bell tower covered with lichen and ivy it is evident that the ancient greystone church has looked down on the small village and out over the rolling hills of the Avon Valley since Norman times. Yet judging from the size of the church it would seem that once upon a time Binton had been a much more active and prosperous place. From the churchyard you can see the distant spires of the churches of Stratford-upon-Avon, and it is easily possible to stand there today and imagine that a young William Shakespeare had, at one time or another, passed that way on foot, though the view to his own village would have been greatly obstructed by the multitude of oak forests that existed there at the time. A few of them still tower over the houses of Binton where, after slowing to make a turn at the crossroads, I think I might have continued on my way except for a sign I saw on the church's service board. The board announced the days and hours of prayer, but attached to it with a couple of thumb tacks was a small hand-lettered sign that turned my head: Scott of the Antarctic Exhibition. Intrigued, I pulled to the side of the road and stopped my car.
Once upon another time, during a long Midwest winter when I was a boy in America, with the snow blowing drifts like dunes around the house and the temperature falling far below zero for days on end, I spent a few pleasant hours stretched out on the floor before a warm fireplace reading a book borrowed from my school library, a book about the exploits of that British explorer, Captain Robert Falcon Scott, who, with his four companions in 1912, perished in a blinding snowstorm while returning from a walk of discovery to the South Pole. Two years earlier he had set out from England with hopes of being the first man to reach the South Pole, but when he eventually arrived there he found that the Norwegian explorer, Roald Amundsen, had beaten him by almost a month. Bitterly disappointed, Scott and his men turned back, only to die in their tent just a few miles short of their base camp while sheltering from a fierce and unrelenting snowstorm.
At the age of twelve, I had no trouble picturing the scene or conjuring up images of the blizzard that prevented Scott and his men from moving on, or of the hazards that prevented rescue teams from venturing out to search for them. All I had to do was look out my window and cock my head to listen to the howling wind. What I could not have known, of course, was that Captain Scott's ill-fated journey to Antarctica had begun here, in this pleasant village, beneath the oaks of Binton.
(To be continued)
̷̷ by John Bell Smithback ̷
© John Bell Smithback