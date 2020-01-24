A Test Taker's Journey：IELTS Writing Task 2: Brainstorming ideas

That is not the case in task 2, in which you assume the role of a commentator, someone whose opinions you might read in a newspaper. You have to form your own arguments. Granted, issues such as streaming (which our question is about) and many others are highly technical, and scholars conduct careful, in-depth research and collect data to present findings in academic papers. It is impossible for laymen like you and me to write anything comparable to their work in just 40 minutes. But the examiner is perfectly aware of that as well. You will be fine as long as you fulfil the requirements we have discussed in our previous articles.

Still, you need to come up with your own ideas, and many do regard this as one of the most difficult aspects of IELTS writing task 2. In this article, I would like to share with you some tips on brainstorming ideas.

First, be aware of the time constraints, but stay relaxed. Of the 40 minutes you should assign to task 2, you might be able to spend only 10 minutes on brainstorming ideas and planning your answer. But if you keep pushing yourself to ''think'', the only thing in your mind is the word ''think'' but nothing else. You must allow your mind to wander in order for ideas to come up.

Second, when brainstorming ideas, avoid self-criticism. Allow ''wrong'' ideas to spring to mind, for they often trigger something useful.

Third, there are a number of extremely useful keywords that can be applied to a huge variety of topics. I have summed them up in the acronym ''FASTER'':

(1) ''Feasibility'': When discussing the advantages and disadvantages of ''streaming'', for example, we can think about how feasible it is.

(2) ''Aims'': What are the aims of education? How well does streaming help achieve these aims?

(3) ''Stakeholders'': What will the different stakeholders in the education system, such as students, teachers and headmasters, make of ''streaming''?

(4) ''Technicalities'': Are there any technical issues that might affect the success of streaming?

(5) ''Effects'': What will be the effects (or outcomes) of streaming?

(6) ''Righteousness'': Is streaming the right thing to do? Is it fair to all students?

Fourth, getting your ideas down on a piece of paper might help. No matter whether you are taking a paper or computer-delivered examination, you will be provided with a pencil and some paper for you to jot down your ideas. You can simply write down what crosses your mind, or use a mind map if it suits you.

We will continue our discussion of IELTS writing task 2 in my next article.

◆Writer's Profile

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is passionate about English more than anything else. Never has he studied or worked in an English-speaking country, but he scored 8.5 in IELTS nevertheless, and is ceaselessly honing his skills as a test taker with the aspiration to score 9 someday.

(Email: terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com)

