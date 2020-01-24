Editorial：The future of HK is clouded by haze

The Policy Address is to provide rent subsidies for grassroots families who have been waiting for public housing for three years or more, a bread-and-butter measure that can be said to be the first of its kind. The government will also subsidise non-governmental organisations to rent hotel and guesthouse units as transitional housing. These measures might go some way towards helping the grassroots, but they are only stop-gap measures. To address the problem at its root, the supply of land and housing must be increased. According to the government, it has identified 330 hectares of land for the building of 316,000 public housing units over the next 10 years to meet the target set out in the Long Term Housing Strategy. The land supply will mainly come from the Tung Chung Reclamation Area and brownfield sites in development areas, such as Kwu Tung and Hung Shui Kiu, as well as the 32 hectares of land originally belonging to the Fanling Golf Course. However, even if everything goes smoothly, it is believed that many public housing units will not be built until six or seven years later. There might be a gap in supply, not to mention the problem of land acquisition.

The central government no longer supports Hong Kong in the same way as it did after SARS in 2003, when it gave generous gifts to Hong Kong, but by opening the door to win-win co-operation. It is up to Hong Kong how much opportunity it can seize. The Hong Kong International Airport's purchase of stakes in Zhuhai Airport does not mean an immediate increase in competitiveness. The Greater Bay Area Youth Employment Scheme has a quota of 2,000. The Hong Kong government will subsidise the salary, and mainland technological enterprises will also participate, but it remains to be seen whether the political divide will affect the motivation of Hong Kong's young people to participate. The development of innovation and technology in Hong Kong has been discussed for more than 10 years, but the pace has not been satisfactory. It is also questionable whether good progress can suddenly be made after years of failure simply because of convenient measures such as ''one zone, two parks''.

Hong Kong has suffered a lot in the past year and needs a fresh start, but the social rift is so deep that supporters from different camps are divided about how they should proceed. The Policy Address mentioned that the awareness of ''one country'' needs to be raised, the oath-taking arrangement for public officers needs to be improved, and the liberal studies subject needs to be reformed. Carrie Lam has mentioned that discretion may be exercised to deal with persons under the age of 18 arrested during the anti-amendment storm, depending on the circumstances of the case and whether those arrested show remorse. The Policy Address, however, does not suggest any good way to repair the social rift. In such a situation, it is likely for Hong Kong to stagger along the path to a relaunch. It will be hard for Hong Kong to walk with steady steps.

明報社評 2020.11.26：香港前景陰霾掩映 施政報告藍天未現

新一份《施政報告》出爐，洋洋灑灑數萬字，多達200項措施，能否為香港帶來藍天和希望，卻是見仁見智。港府提出要積極參與國家內外雙循環格局、融入大灣區發展，中央亦提供了政策支持和方便，可是香港能否好好把握機遇，加快創科發展、提升航空樞紐地位，還須拭目以待。香港社會撕裂，政治對立嚴重，《施政報告》在修補裂痕方面着墨不多，如何團結港人「重新出發」，仍是一大問題。

《施政報告》說得上是新猷的民生措施，是為輪候公屋3年或以上的基層家庭，變相提供租金津貼，以及資助非政府機構租用一些酒店和賓館單位，作為過渡房屋。這些舉措對基層市民多少有些幫助，惟只屬權宜之計，正本清源還得從增加土地房屋供應入手。政府表示已覓得330公頃土地，未來10年可建31.6萬個公營房屋單位，達到長遠房屋策略定下的目標，供地主要來自東涌填海區，以及古洞、洪水橋等發展區的農地棕地，還有原屬粉嶺高球場的32公頃土地，惟即使一切順利，很多公營房屋單位相信要6、7年後方能落成，未來數年供應恐現斷層，何况還有收地問題。

中央支持香港，方法再非2003年SARS後那樣「送大禮」，而是打開合作共贏之門，香港能夠把握多少機會全看自己。香港國際機場入股珠海機場，不等於競爭力即時提升；大灣區青年就業計劃名額2000，港府補貼薪酬，亦有內地科技企業參與，然而政治鴻溝會否影響本港青年參與意欲，仍待觀察；本港創科發展談了10多年，步伐未如理想，多年來做不好的事，會否因為有了「一區兩園」等便利措施，就能忽然做得好，也是一個疑問。

過去一年香港飽歷折騰，需要重新出發，可是社會撕裂之深，就連應該如何上路，不同陣營支持者亦壁壘分明。《施政報告》談到「一國」意識有待提升，公職人員宣誓安排有待完善，通識教育需要改革。林鄭提到可視乎案情及悔意，酌情處理反修例風暴期間18歲以下被捕者，然而《施政報告》未見有何良方修補社會撕裂。香港在如此狀况下重新出發，容易左腿絆右腿，步履很難穩健。

