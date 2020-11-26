英語雞精班：莎士比亞的內心矛盾

莎士比亞的十四行詩主要獻給年輕男子（Fair Youth）及膚色黝黑的女人（Dark Lady），不難見他常運用 Pathos 來抒發詩人的悲慟痛苦之情。第144首十四行詩同時對比兩位描寫對象，第1行已說 Two lovers I have of comfort and despair， comfort 意思是「安逸」，相反 despair 是「絕望」；一個是 The better angel is a man right fair（行3），另一個是 The worser spirit is a woman coloured ill（行4），兩行間竟運用了四組對比：better 與 worser， angel 與 spirit，man 與 woman，最後是 right fair 與 coloured ill。詩人再直接指摘惡魔侵佔了他的聖人，使他變成魔鬼，Tempteth my better angel from my side/And would corrupt my saint to be a devil（行6至7），該女人的內心是黑暗的，誘惑年輕男子，玷污了他純潔的心靈，兩位愛人的背叛令詩人受盡煎熬。

欣賞了多首十四行詩，大家覺得莎士比亞所愛何人？莎士比亞十四行詩的初版寫着獻給 Mr. W.H.，有人認為該人可能是莎士比亞的好友兼贊助者 Henry Wriothesley 或 William Herbert，眾說紛紜。到底莎士比亞最後情歸何處？要真正認識他，一定要通過他的作品好好感受。

■Sonnet 29

When in disgrace with fortune and men's eyes

I all alone beweep my outcast state,

And trouble deaf heaven with my bootless cries,

And look upon myself, and curse my fate,

Wishing me like to one more rich in hope,

Featured like him, like him with friends possessed,

Desiring this man's art, and that man's scope,

With what I most enjoy contented least;

Yet in these thoughts my self almost despising,

Haply I think on thee, and then my state,

Like to the lark at break of day arising

From sullen earth, sings hymns at heaven's gate;

For thy sweet love remembered such wealth brings

That then I scorn to change my state with kings.

■Sonnet 144

Two loves I have of comfort and despair,

Which like two spirits do suggest me still:

The better angel is a man right fair,

The worser spirit a woman coloured ill.

To win me soon to hell, my female evil,

Tempteth my better angel from my side,

And would corrupt my saint to be a devil,

Wooing his purity with her foul pride.

And whether that my angel be turned fiend,

Suspect I may, yet not directly tell;

But being both from me, both to each friend,

I guess one angel in another's hell:

Yet this shall I ne'er know, but live in doubt,

Till my bad angel fire my good one out.

■香港電台「社區參與廣播服務」節目《莎士比亞十四行詩的前世與我們的今生》由香港科技大學講師陳子深（Sumie Chan）主持，逢周五晚上9時30分至10時，港台普通話台播出。

文︰Sumie Chan