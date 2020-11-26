Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
1. Great, enormous, really huge.
5. A pollinator of flowers and all sorts of plants.
7. In favour of: in a debate or high-level argument, the opposite of "anti".
8. This word indicates a name is the birth surname of a married woman.
10. Of machinery, not working for now, not in use.
■Clues Down
1. The possessive adjective of the person who is reading this.
2. Breathed out suddenly and strongly with an expression of surprise perhaps.
3. Without boundaries; anyone can come and go as they please.
4. A cry heard warning passengers that their vehicle is about to leave: "All _____".
6. To take the parts of a machine apart: to break it _____ its components.
9. Initials of a title awarded to a great government official, an ambassador perhaps.