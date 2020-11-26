Word Puzzle

1. Great, enormous, really huge.

5. A pollinator of flowers and all sorts of plants.

7. In favour of: in a debate or high-level argument, the opposite of "anti".

8. This word indicates a name is the birth surname of a married woman.

10. Of machinery, not working for now, not in use.

■Clues Down

1. The possessive adjective of the person who is reading this.

2. Breathed out suddenly and strongly with an expression of surprise perhaps.

3. Without boundaries; anyone can come and go as they please.

4. A cry heard warning passengers that their vehicle is about to leave: "All _____".

6. To take the parts of a machine apart: to break it _____ its components.

9. Initials of a title awarded to a great government official, an ambassador perhaps.

■by David Foulds