名人教英文：To give someone their head 讓某人隨意而為

羅克薩娜：很久沒見了。你有沒有聽說，戴西園藝店生意多麼好？

Gene: No, I've been away for almost a year.

吉恩：沒有，我去了外地將近一年。

Roxana: Well from a very small operation they're now the largest garden centre in town.

羅克薩娜：他們本來是小生意，現在成為全市最大的園藝店了。

Gene: Is that so. Jeff Dacy's there, isn't he. I remember him from school.

吉恩：是嗎。傑夫·戴西是在那裏工作的，對嗎。我記得當年和他同窗共學。

Roxana: Yes, he joined the business after graduating from business school. His dad runs the firm but he was looking ahead and wanted Jeff to take it over when he retired.

羅克薩娜：不錯，他商學院畢業後，就在園藝店工作。他父親經營這園藝店，但準備將來退休之後，交傑夫接手。

Gene: So is this big expansion anything to do with Jeff?

吉恩：現在園藝店大展鴻圖，是傑夫的主意嗎？

Roxana: Absolutely. Jeff came up with a five-year plan to expand the business and his father was very impressed with it. So he gave Jeff his head and he started to carry it out straight away.

羅克薩娜：絕對是。他提出一個擴展業務的五年計劃，他父親覺得很好，就讓傑夫放手去做，傑夫也就馬上展開他的五年大計。

Gene: Well, so far so good it seems.

吉恩：看來至今十分順利。

Roxana: Yes. I've heard that the next stage is to open two new centres, one in Rayville the other in Brinton.

羅克薩娜：不錯。聽說，下一步是多開兩家分店，一在雷維爾，一在布林頓。

Gene: Jeff's clearly very ambitious for the business. I hope he succeeds.

吉恩：傑夫顯然滿懷壯志，希望他成功吧。

To give someone their head 直譯是「把其頭（還）給某人」。但這其實是以馬喻人：放開控制馬頭的韁繩，任由馬匹自由奔跑，就是 give someone their head，意思是 「放手讓某人隨意而為」，例如：①He believes in giving his staff their heads（他認為應讓手下僱員放手工作）。②I found him reliable and decided to give him his head（我覺得他很可靠，就決定讓他放手工作）。

作者簡介：專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

作者︰古德明