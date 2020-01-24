In actual practice regarding virus tests in the communities or those for the taxi driver cluster, mere reliance on voluntary co-operation cannot tackle the issues root and branch. Recently, the government has aimed at those infection clusters by implementing mandatory testing for the first time, requiring that citizens linked to the dance cluster co-operate. When it comes to implementation, many things might slip through the cracks, but making it mandatory apparently helps identify confirmed cases. As of yesterday (November 24), there were around 2,800 people following the compulsory testing order, and 50 cases were preliminarily confirmed, a much higher proportion than that of voluntary testing. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. Reasonable and appropriate mandatory arrangements can markedly enhance the efficiency in virus testing and tracking. People should not avoid them like the plague just out of ideological considerations.

As described by the authorities, since the app was launched, every sector in society has responded to it positively. Up to now over 12,000 venues have put up a QR code for citizens to scan. Of them, 5,000 are private premises. The authorities also say quite a large number of citizens have downloaded the app. But when it comes to reality, whether the app is as ideal as the authorities describe is really questionable. Government officials mention that there have already been more than a thousand eateries participating in the "LeaveHomeSafe" scheme, a seemingly decent number. However, as far as the approximately 16,000 eateries in Hong Kong are concerned, the participation rate is in fact less than 10%. Bars are high-risk premises. Granted, the trade heeds the government's call in a relatively positive manner, and around 300 bars have participated in the scheme. But the participation rate is only 20%. A rift has opened up in Hong Kong politics. Some make it clear that they will not download the app because they have no trust in the government. Some did download it but failed to find the QR code easily on many premises. Thus, it is impossible for them to develop the habit of scanning the code when entering related premises, which has rendered the app a dead loss that only wastes phone memory.

Compared with virus testing, contact tracing tends to be much more difficult. There are many obstacles to striking a balance between the protection of privacy and the fight against the pandemic, but the app is one of a few pandemic control and virus tracking tools. The authorities must turn the app to good account and try their best to popularise it. True, using the app is not as easy as taking the temperature, as citizens have to scan a QR code. But that cannot be said to be very complicated. The authorities have ordered that the QR code be conspicuously displayed on designated premises. That will at least save citizens from wondering where the code is and help them acquire the habit of scanning the code. The next step for the authorities will be to learn a lesson from countries like South Korea, which have aimed at designated high-risk premises by compelling entrants to related premises to scan the code and keep records.

明報社評2020.11.25：「安心出行」成習慣 適度強制不可免

第四波疫情來襲，港府收緊防疫措施，包括要求指定場所必須張貼「安心出行」二維碼。經驗實踐顯示，控疫措施不能單靠自願配合，合理合度的強制要求，可以盡快令公眾形成一些抗疫習慣，出入不同處所先量體溫正是一例。當局應雷厲風行，要求市民必須掃描「安心出行」二維碼，方能進入高風險處所，公眾亦應放下政治分歧，配合抗疫。

實踐證明，無論社區普及檢測還是的士司機群組檢測，單靠自願配合，無法正本清源。政府最近首度針對爆疫群組，推行強制檢測，要求歌舞群組市民配合，雖然具體執行「甩漏」多多，然而對於找出確診者，仍有明顯幫助。截至昨天，約有2800人遵從強制檢測要求，當中50人初步確診，比率較自願檢測高很多。非常時期需要非常手段，合理合度的強制規定，可以顯著提高病毒檢測和追蹤效率，不應囿於意識形態，視之為洪水猛獸。

當局形容，「安心出行」推出以來，各界「反應積極」，至今已有逾1.2萬處所張貼相關二維碼供市民掃描，當中5000個屬私營場所，至於市民下載率亦很高，云云，可是具體落實情况，是否一如當局描繪般理想，大有商榷餘地。官員提到已有逾千間食肆參與「安心出行」計劃，數目看似很多，然而考慮到全港食肆多達1.6萬間，目前參與率其實不足一成；酒吧是高風險場所，業界響應「相對積極」，約有300間參與計劃，惟參與率亦不過是兩成。香港政治撕裂，有人明言不會下載「安心出行」程式，原因是不信政府；有市民選擇下載程式，卻未見很多場所有在當眼處張貼二維碼，根本無法形成出入掃描的習慣，程式佔用了手機記憶體，卻形同虛設。

比起病毒檢測，追蹤接觸者難度往往更高，「安心出行」平衡私隱與抗疫，局限較多，惟已是本港少有的控疫追蹤工具，當局必須善用，全力普及這項工具。「安心出行」掃描二維碼，雖然不像探熱般只需「舉手之勞」，但是也談不上很複雜。當局強制指定場所在當眼位置展示二維碼，市民至少不用「通處找」，有助形成掃描習慣，當局下一步應參考韓國等地做法，針對特定高風險場所，強制進入者必須掃描留紀錄。

■Glossary

生字

mandatory : sth that is mandatory must be done, or is demanded by law

premises : the land and buildings owned by someone, especially by a company or organisation

conspicuously : in a way that is easy to see or notice, or that is likely to attract attention