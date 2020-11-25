周街學英文：Personal 與 personnel

Personal 只有「個人、私人」的意思，重音在字首（/ˈpɜːsənl/），如 quit the job for personal reasons（以私人理由辭職）；而 personnel 則有「人事、人員」的意思，重音在第二音節（/ˌpɜːsəˈnel/），如 marketing personnel（銷售人員），兩者用法可參考以下例句（例子來自 Leeds collection of internet corpora）：（見表）

（╳） There are no actual barriers to participation to anyone who wishes to engage in blogging, and so such imbalances in representation are probably not the result of personnel bias.

（ˇ） There are no actual barriers to participation to anyone who wishes to engage in blogging, and so such imbalances in representation are probably not the result of personal bias.（個人偏見）

（╳） It would currently take thousands of years on a modern personnel computer, and would still be slow even if a large number of computers were used in parallel.

（ˇ） It would currently take thousands of years on a modern personal computer, and would still be slow even if a large number of computers were used in parallel.（個人電腦）

（╳） At the time of the fire, the building was unoccupied except for security personal.

（ˇ） At the time of the fire, the building was unoccupied except for security personnel.（保安人員）

（╳） Since then the commission has come under fierce attack from retired military personal and politicians.

（ˇ） Since then the commission has come under fierce attack rom retired military personnel and politicians.（軍人）

◆文︰陳美寳博士

作者簡介﹕香港理工大學英文系研究助理教授，為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。