Study Abroad：New uncertainty

In my university's case, the last semester has proved that on-campus learning can continue during a pandemic. We were tested twice a week, classes were a mix of in-person and online classes, mask-wearing and social distancing had to be adhered to at all times, and all big in-person events have all been cancelled or moved online. The results were commendable: even as the virus spread in the rest of the US at breakneck speed, our campus has managed to keep daily cases from zero to two cases for most days.

Last semester's success is no excuse for laxity, however. Thus the Spring semester will look a lot like this one, just as cautious and just as safe. Students will be disappointed to find out that the infamous spring break has been replaced by two shorter breaks, but they will also be relieved. For those who don't know, spring break is considered a cornerstone of the American collegiate experience. Students go to tropical locations such as Florida and Mexico, lose all inhibitions, get drunk, and dance all night. Needless to say, this sort of behaviour is not only dangerous to the students themselves, but also to the community at large if they return to campus after the break and spread the virus. While I hope that the pandemic will be over as soon as possible and that I can have a normal college experience, we must muster up patience and diligence so that our communities can be as safe as possible. And you, how is your school planning for the next semester?

Alice is a freshman at Cornell University intending to major in Economics and Computer Science, having previously studied in the UK for six years. A lover of languages, she studies French, Italian, Japanese and picks up bits of other languages when she can.

