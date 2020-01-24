Editorial：Thoughtless arrangements for mandatory testing

The pandemic is worsening in Hong Kong. 73 new cases of confirmed infection were reported yesterday (November 23), the highest tally in nearly three months. The number of infections related to the dance club infection cluster has kept growing. With a total of 132 confirmed cases so far, it has become the largest cluster of infections since the start of the pandemic. According to the latest information, more than 20 venues have been linked to the cluster's cases. Some of them involve dancing lessons while others involve both banquets and dancing events at the same time, covering a very wide range of people and backgrounds. The government gazetted the compulsory testing notice on Sunday and invoked the compulsory testing regulation for the first time, requiring any individual who had been present on the specified dancing premises this month to undergo a COVID-19 virus test by today (November 24).

On the day of the government's issuance of the compulsory testing order, a larger number of people related to the dancing cluster turned up at the four community testing centres to line up for testing. Although that should be something expected and the authorities were supposed to have prepared themselves in advance, the arrangements turned out to be problematic. Not only confusions were seen at the testing centres, but the risk of cross-infections also increased. People linked to the dance club infection cluster had to undergo mandatory testing because their risk of infection is higher. They were obviously different from those who chose to pay HK$ 240 for a voluntary test at community testing centres. Still, on the first day of compulsory testing, a community testing centre allowed all people to queue up together at one time. The centre dedicated an independent line for the cluster only after quarrels and chaos arose.

The authorities knew perfectly well that super-spreading had occurred in the dancing cluster. They should have implemented mandatory testing in a swift and decisive manner, trying their best to cover all cluster members entirely in a short time. The ideal is to finish the tests in one day. But the testing period allowed was as long as three days. That means asymptomatic carriers who have yet to get tested or are waiting for testing results can still ''hang around'' in the community and spread the virus.

On the first day of compulsory testing, some community centres did everything by the book and gave out only a few hundred quota tags without reserving enough places for people subject to compulsory testing or giving them priority. It is true that aside from attending the four community testing centres, people subject to testing can also collect a deep throat saliva specimen collection pack from the Hospital Authority's 47 general outpatient clinics. Those who have shown symptoms should even seek medical advice or go to emergency rooms. However, given the insufficient publicity and diversion arrangements by the authorities, dancing cluster members should not be blamed for rushing to community testing centres in large numbers.

明報社評 2020.11.24：強制檢測執行差 雷厲風行講決心

疫情第四波來勢洶洶，政府針對歌舞群組強制檢測，具體執行不僅混亂，還有很多「甩漏」。當局強調公營及私營化驗所一天有能力檢測數以萬計樣本，處理歌舞群組本應綽綽有餘，過去3天所出現的瓶頸和混亂，並非檢測能力不足，而是當局安排不周、執行不到位。歌舞群組確診人數持續擴大，當局下令強制檢測，意味事態緊急，不排除尚有很多無徵狀感染者，可是當局同時又容許檢測工作歎慢板，檢測中心額滿「截龍」，未做檢測者、等待結果者可以繼續游走社區，增加病毒擴散風險。抗疫10個月，香港已有不少控疫工具和手段，問題在於當局是否有決心以「基本清零」為目標，雷厲風行落實。

本港疫情惡化，昨天新增73宗確診，是近3個月新高，歌舞群組感染不斷擴大，累計已有132人確診，成為疫情爆發以來最大感染群組。最新資料顯示，歌舞群組病例牽涉逾20處場所，部分是學跳舞，有些則同時是宴會及跳舞場合，涉及的人及層面非常廣泛。政府周日刊憲，首度引用強制檢測規例，要求曾經在本月內到過指定歌舞場所的人，最遲須在今天接受新冠病毒檢測。

政府發出強制檢測令首天，大批歌舞群組市民前往4間社區檢測中心輪候，乃是意料之內，當局理應早作預備。當局安排失當，不僅場面混亂，還增加交叉感染風險。歌舞群組市民必須強制檢測，原因是他們感染風險較高，跟自願付費240元到社區中心做檢測的市民，明顯有別，可是強制檢測首天，有社區中心一度容許所有人混合一起排隊，直至現場鬧出爭執混亂，中心才另設獨立隊伍專供歌舞群組輪候。

當局明知歌舞群組出現超級傳播，強制檢測亦應雷厲風行，爭取短時間內全面覆蓋所有群組成員，最理想是即日完成，檢測期限長達3天，意味尚待檢測或未有檢測結果的無徵狀感染者，仍可在社區「四圍走」散播病毒。

強制檢測首天，有社區中心只按本子辦事，派籌區區數百，並未為強制檢測者，預留充足名額又或優先處理。誠然，除了前往4間社區檢測中心，也可到醫管局47間普通科診所領取樣本收集包，若有病徵更應求醫甚或前往急症室，可是當局沒有做好公關宣傳和分流工作，就不能怪大批歌舞群組市民湧往社區檢測中心。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

balloon /bəˈluːn/：to increase rapidly

swift /swɪft/：happening or done quickly and immediately; doing something quickly

outpatient /ˈaʊtpeɪʃnt/：a person who goes to a hospital for treatment but does not stay there

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm