Culture Express : An epic story revisited

【明報專訊】Three Queens tells a story about the three women who concurrently ruled as Queen of England during the brutal civil wars in the 15th century. The wars are famously known as the Wars of the Roses. Margaret, a quiet woman, Elizabeth, another woman whose eyes always showed a coolly calculating glint, and Anne, an innocent pawn, revolve around their Kings so as to gain power. Do you think plays and epics are accessible ways to learn unfamiliar history events? This dynastic struggle between the Lancastrian Red Rose and the Plantagenet White Rose is a topic that has amazed many people and has still been addressed in many popular history books, for example, The Wars of the Roses by Dan Jones, a well-known British historian and TV presenter.
The play is adapted from Shakespeare's four plays, namely the Henry VI trilogy and Richard III. A perhaps pedagogical show, Rodney Cottier, head of a drama school division at a UK art academy, serves as the guest director and leads graduates and professionals from a local youth theatre scheme.
■Three Queens (《玫瑰之戰》)
Date & Time: December 4 & 5, 2020 (Fri & Sat) 8pm
December 6, 2020 (Sun) 2:30pm
Venue: Sai Wan Ho Civic Centre Theatre
Ticket Price: $160 (available at URBTIX)
Language: English (with bilingual subtitles)
Duration: Approx. 90 mins
For aged 6 or above
■Giveaway送飛
To get 2 tickets to the show, answer the question below in Chinese or English and send it with your full name, HKID (first 4 digits) and mobile phone number to english@mingpao.com. The giveaway closes on 1 December 2020. 3 lucky readers will be picked and individually notified.
◆Question: Which Shakespearean play do you like most?
Text: Staff Reporter
