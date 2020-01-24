英語Guide : Eat healthy or Eat healthily? Arrive safe or Arrive safely?

Question 1: How would you analyse fresh and right in the two signs below? (photo a & b)

Question 2: Put the following 15 sentences into three groups, according to the function of the last word in each sentence. One answer in each group has been provided for you.

(Note. For the sake of brevity, the items below are presented as imperative sentences. But think of them as affirmative sentences beginning with the subject They; thus Look happy = They look happy.)

If you wish to try the activity as an interactive task, go to:

bit.ly/LA-eat-fresh

■ITEMS

1. Look happy (Group A)

2. Run fast (Group B)

3. Eat green (Group C)

4. Work/Play smart

5. Feel cold

6. Arrive late

7. Hold tight

8. Remain silent

9. Start small

10. Stay indoors

11. Aim high

12. Seem unreal

13. Guess right

14. Think big

15. Sound correct

■Commentaries

（1）Let's begin with Group A, which includes items 1, 5, 8, 12, and 15.

（2）Verbs like look, feel, remain, seem and sound are called copular/linking verbs. They are used to join an adjective (or a noun complement) to a subject.

（3）In They look happy, the main verb look joins the adjective happy to the subject. The adjectives in the other four sentences, cold, silent, unreal and correct all refer back to the subject They. Because of the copular/linking verb, these adjectives directly describe the subject.

（4）Now, let us turn our attention to Group B, which consists of 2, 6, 7, 10 and 13. The words that come after the main verbs are fast, late, tight, indoors and right. The verbs themselves (run, arrive, hold, stay, guess) are called action verbs.

（5）Unlike the final words in Group A, the final words in Group B, namely fast, late, tight, indoors and right, are actually adverbs of manner, not adjectives. Adverbs of manner tell us how something happens.

（6）Thus, in They run fast, the adverb fast describes how the running happens. In They arrive late, the adverb late describes arrive.

（7）In Group C, which consists of 3, 4, 9, 11, and 14, the final words are adjectives in terms of word class. But unlike Group A, these adjectives do not describe the subject of the sentence. For example, in They eat green, green does not refer back to the subject They. If we attempt to paraphrase They eat green, we might say it means "eating whole, nutritious, minimally-processed foods that are healthy for us and the environment". A similar expression is "live green".

（8）Now, the meaning of "Eat fresh" in Question 1 should be clear.

（9）The final words in the other sentences in Group C, which are adjectives, display a similar pattern. They do not directly refer back to the subject; neither do they describe how the action verb happens. If someone thinks big, it does not mean they themselves are big, or the thinking is "big". We might take it to mean that they have big plans, ambitions, goals, etc., in mind.

（10）Expressions like the ones in Group C are sometimes labelled as idioms in dictionaries. In other words, their meaning cannot be derived from the basic meaning of the individual words, or the sentence structure. They are used with specific meanings, and in specific contexts, and often in slogans. Examples:

Eat healthy. (vs Eat healthily.)

Arrive safe. (vs Arrive safely.)

Live happy. (vs Live happily.)

Act nice. (vs Act nicely.)

（11）Hence, while you can certainly walk proudly, if you are audacious enough, walk proud.

（12）Oh, by the way, what about "Recycle right" in Question 1? Right is an adverb, as well as an adjective. If interpreted as an adverb, it describes the action of recycling: recycle in the right way. If right is interpreted as an adjective, the whole sentence works like the examples in Group C.

Before you go

What is the meaning of eat naked?

■By Dr Paul Sze •施敏文博士

a Chartered Linguist and a current honorary professional consultant of the CUHK Faculty of Education