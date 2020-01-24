Editorial : No more poor counties in China

However, the central government has given a firm order that by the end of this year, all the remaining poor counties must be lifted out of poverty one by one, and none of them must be left behind. This will be accomplished by building houses in counties with the central government's money. Scattered residents in the hills or remote areas will be moved into town. However, most of them have misgivings about leaving the land on which their ancestors have depended for their livelihood for hundreds of years, worrying that they will be left with nothing. It is all about ensuring that they have adequate employment opportunities after they have moved into town, so that their concerns can be addressed.

In these formerly poor counties, the geographic location and natural resources do not change as a result of government policy. True, the construction of highways enables their products to be brought to the market at lower costs, and the expansion of sales channels through advanced communication technologies and platforms can alleviate the inequities brought about by adverse natural conditions. However, in terms of basic living conditions. the deeper factor is that the residents of these poor counties are at a different starting point compared with citizens who are able to become wealthy.

The central government should invest more and more resources for schools in these poor counties to add equipment. It should subsidise high-level teachers so that they are willing to teach in remote areas and provide scholarships for students with excellent results to study in big cities. The long-term solution is to make the children from poor households keep thinking of ways to lift their villages out of poverty.

Everyone knows the simple truth that it is better to teach a man how to fish rather than give him a fish. The key is how to implement it. It is impossible for the central government to send staff to help the poor every year, so it is better to start from the roots. In addition, after the announcement of the completion of the national mission to alleviate poverty, the central government is also faced with the rising demand for better quality of life. The originally poor households will not be satisfied with being out of poverty. How to solve the structural problem of unbalanced regional development should be the next important goal for the country.

明報社評2020.11.23：中國從此沒有貧困縣 今後富強目標更艱難

按照聯合國每天收入1.9美元的標準，10年前仍然有832個貧困縣分佈在22個省份，中央政府用各種手段扶持這些貧困縣，而且在2020年提高貧困線的標準到人均年收入4000元人民幣，相當於每天收入2.2美元，略高於聯合國的標準，到今年5月，仍然有7個省的52個縣處於貧困線以下。這些地方有一個共通之處，地理位置遠離城市、海拔高或者在沙漠邊緣，無論是農耕或者放牧都缺乏自然條件，而且是地廣人稀，貧困戶都散居在不同角落，全部脫貧目標的最後一公里，十分艱難。

然而，中央政府定下死命令，務必要在今年年底前將所有餘下的貧困縣逐一解決，一個不能少，所採取的手段包括，由中央政府出資，在縣城興建房屋，將散居在山上及偏遠地方的居民，全部搬遷到城鎮居住，但這些居民大多心存疑慮，因為一旦離開他們祖輩千百年來賴以為生的土地，他們會變成一無所有。難關在於要令他們遷到城鎮後有充分的就業機會，才能解他們後顧之憂。

這些原來的貧困縣，地理位置和自然資源條件不會因為國家政策而改變，雖然修建公路令到他們的產品可用更低的成本運到市場，或者是通過發達的通訊科技和平台擴大銷售渠道，可以減輕天然條件負面因素帶來的不公，但更深層次的因素在於這些處於貧困縣的居民，他們最基本的生存條件，跟能夠富起來的國民，處於不同的起跑線上。

中央政府應該投入更大更多的資源，給原來貧困縣的學校增添設備，資助高水平的教師到偏遠地區任教，提供獎學金給成績優異的學生到大城市就讀，讓貧困戶的下一代給自己的家鄉永遠脫貧想辦法，這才是長治久安之計。

授人以魚不如授人以漁這個顯淺的道理，沒有人會不懂，關鍵在於落實，中央政府不可能年年派員去扶貧，倒不如從根本做起。况且，在全國宣布脫貧任務已經完成之後，還要面對人民對美好生活的需求不斷提高，原來的貧困戶也不會滿足於擺脫貧窮，如何解決地區發展不平衡的結構性問題，應該是國家下一個重要的目標。

