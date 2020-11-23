Ask & Learn聞問切：目的和手段

答：先說第二句：She made a funny joke to break the ice。此句有一不定形動詞（verb infinitive）to break the ice。不定形動詞有不同用法，其一是表示前面動詞形容動作（made a funny joke）之目的，語法上為 infinitive of purpose。Made a funny joke 的目的乃 break the ice，前者是手段，後者是目的。同樣意思可以第一句表達：She broke the ice by making a funny joke。By 多譯為「透過……」，故 broke the ice 是目的，making a funny joke 是方法。總結，兩句意思非常接近，但若別人問：Why did she make a funny joke?，我們大概會答：She made a funny joke to break the ice。若問：How did she break the ice?，答案應是 She broke the ice by making a funny joke。

