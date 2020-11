【明報專訊】"I prefer the longer version of this proverb," Lucifer said. "And what is the longer rendition?" the donkey asked. "It is this: every man for himself, and the devil take the hindmost," Lucifer said. "And what does that mean?" the donkey inquired. "It means everyone should look after his own interests, with no regard to anyone else," Lucifer smiled. "I don't think I like that," the donkey replied.