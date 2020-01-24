Mona's Musings : The secret cinema in Sham Shui Po

Off the beaten path of Yu Chau Street in Sham Shui Po is a hidden lane — Thy Lane. At times, its entrance is veiled by unruly sandbags and scaffolds. But if you tip your toes to look beyond, the wall is lined with colourful graffiti. Venturing into the lane, you'll find a small space lit with warm, yellowish light, where a red, sexy piano against old wooden panels invites a player. Upstairs is a screening space and a film library. Since 2013, Thy Audiovisual Lab, which runs on donation, has been hosting screenings of a special selection of movies, ranging from Italian haunted cult films, to ground-breaking animations and beyond. Before COVID hit, the elderly in the local neighbourhood would also reminisce about youth over their favourite gangster films. Long after the films finish, the audience would linger with a drink or two, talking about movies and everything else. Despite its size, Thy Lab resonates a sense of community which is what we sorely miss during the pandemic.

Coming up next Saturday is a selection of silent movies by acclaimed Giovanni Pastrone, inventor of the Epic Film genre. To give you a reasonable spoiler, Pastrone's films feature heroic and legendary stories at length. Written dialogues, script directions and other notes intercept the silent motions to propel the plot. For an added dose of excitement, expect live-noise-music at the screenings — another tribute to the old cinematic traditions. Did you know that for the first two decades in cinema history, all screenings were accompanied by live bands rather than an official soundtrack?

To find the secret cinema, visit their facebook at ThyAudiovisualLab. In the age of social media, I guess nothing is too much of a secret.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

Email:monafpchu@gmail.com

Facebook:www.facebook.com/monamuses