名人教英文：An item 係兩個人？Are they an item

意思是，他們可是在拍拖、可是一對戀人？但在英語世界更通用的字眼是：

‧Are they an item？ 他們是否一對？

劍橋字典網上版這樣解釋：

If two people are an item, they are having a romantic relationship. 若兩人是 an item，他們有戀愛關係。

‧The two of them met at a cocktail and almost immediately became an item. 他倆在一雞尾酒會相遇，幾乎就立刻成為一對了。說的也就是「一見鍾情」。

‧When my two friends declared that they were an item, I was slightly surprised because they seemed rather unlikely. 當我兩個朋友宣布他們是戀人時，我有點詫異，因為他們看起來不太像。

‧One of the reasons the two are still an item is that they know how to keep each other's secrets. 他們仍然在一起的一個理由，是懂得為對方守密。

An item 通常指條款、項目，說的是物件，為什麼亦可解作 romantically involved 墮入愛河？源起已不可考，但就並非潮語。網上有一說法，上世紀中期的荷李活電影，已有類似對白：They used to be an item， 他們曾經約會、曾是戀人。

另一個講法是，有新的戀情出現，會自然成為朋友之間的 an item for discussion or gossip，即討論八卦的項目。

朋友之間一個要小心的字，是 flip。

To flip，是翻掀的動作：

‧He quickly flipped through the folders. 他快速翻掀文件夾。

‧He has a part-time job of flipping burgers. 他有一份翻掀漢堡包（亦即快餐店）的兼職。

上面兩句都屬尋常話，無傷大雅。但若有人說：I flip on him，就要注意了。

To flip on someone，可以純粹指向對方發脾氣，to get angry、aggressive at the person。但視乎上文下理，亦可以解作 to be disloyal、to change sides 出賣，即口語「篤灰」，及帶點吃裏扒外之意。

‧I was trying to get them to flip on their boss, but they wouldn't rat the scumbag out. 我嘗試令他們篤老闆的灰，但他們就是不肯把那件垃圾揪出來。

更要小心的，是這兩句：

‧I give him the flip.

‧I flipped him off.

兩句說的，都是給對方一個 obscene hand gesture 不文手勢，即豎中指。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵：claudiabowring@gmail.com