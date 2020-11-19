英語雞精班：互文性︰十四行詩與莎劇

Sonnet 23

As an unperfect actor on the stage,

Who with his fear is put beside his part,

Or some fierce thing replete with too much rage,

Whose strength's abundance weakens his own heart;

So I, for fear of trust, forget to say

The perfect ceremony of love's rite,

And in mine own love's strength seem to decay,

O'ercharged with burthen of mine own love's might.

O! let my looks be then the eloquence

And dumb presagers of my speaking breast,

Who plead for love, and look for recompense,

More than that tongue that more hath more express'd.

O! learn to read what silent love hath writ:

To hear with eyes belongs to love's fine wit.

除了四季，於第19首十四行詩裏，詩人引用了獅子、老虎和鳳凰，比喻野獸也敵不過時間的衝擊，任何事物在時間洪流前都顯得不堪一擊，勸勉友人珍惜時光；獅子和老虎是動物界的霸主，勇猛兇狠，象徵血氣方剛的年輕人，但時間會磨鈍獅子的利爪，拔掉猛虎尖銳的牙齒，猛獸從此失去引以為傲的本質，象徵老人；至於永恆不死的鳳凰也被時間活生生燒死，難逃厄運，時間毁滅了猛獸的武器。這些的殘酷畫面亦見於其他莎劇，例如在《仲夏夜之夢》，那場戲中戲淋漓盡致地表現了獅子兇猛血腥的一面，獅子取走了摯愛的童貞；在《羅密歐與朱麗葉》，羅密歐引用 devour 這動詞去形容死亡吞噬愛情（love-devouring death）。

Sonnet 19

Devouring Time, blunt thou the lion's paws,

And make the earth devour her own sweet brood;

Pluck the keen teeth from the fierce tiger's jaws,

And burn the long-lived phoenix in her blood;

Make glad and sorry seasons as thou fleet'st,

And do whate'er thou wilt, swift-footed Time,

To the wide world and all her fading sweets;

But I forbid thee one most heinous crime:

O! carve not with thy hours my love's fair brow,

Nor draw no lines there with thine antique pen;

Him in thy course untainted do allow

For beauty's pattern to succeeding men.

Yet, do thy worst old Time: despite thy wrong,

My love shall in my verse ever live young.

不少後現代作品皆運用莎士比亞的大綱作為藍本，如舞台劇《夢斷城西》（1961）改編自《羅密歐與朱麗葉》，還有印度電影 Romeo and Juliet （2015）、英印跨文化電影 Bollywood Queen（2003）、卡通片 The Lion King 2: Simba's Pride（1998）等；《馬克白》的互文性亦見於不同版本的電影和體裁作品，帶出不同文化與宇宙真理，如美國黑白電影 Joe Macbeth（1955）、日本導演黑澤明作品《蜘蛛巢城》（1957）等；活地亞倫的 A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy（1982）、卡通片 Strange Magic（2015）等則源於《仲夏夜之夢》。

只要大家多加留意，便會發現莎翁的足迹四周皆見。

