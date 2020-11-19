Word Puzzle

1. Received a special honour: she was _____ the Nobel Peace Prize.

5. A plan that goes badly wrong was probably _____ thought out to start with.

6. A brown ball-shaped vegetable with strong-smelling eye-watering white flesh.

7. People all behaving in a wild undisciplined way: a _____.

8. A substance that melts and then hardens again quickly and easily: sealing _____.

9. The part of a sports stadium where the action takes place.

11. Did something to start a wild, exciting, possibly dangerous event: _____ the touch paper.

12. To know what will happen in the future: to _____ it.

■Clues Down

1. To bring things or people together to form a group for some purpose.

2. An athlete who walks on a high wire or swings from a trapeze.

3. A food outlet: where you might buy a ham-and-pickle sandwich.

4. Adjective: able and willing to change in varying circumstances.

5. Moving from the outside towards a point closer to the centre: moving _____.

10. Never coming to an end: lasting for _____.

■by David Foulds