名人教英文：At a loose end 無所事事

雷：嗨，很久不見了！

Vera: Hi Ray!

薇拉：喂，雷！

Ray: We don't see you at this end of town very often.

雷：你很少在城中這一帶出現。

Vera: I know. I can't remember the last time I was here.

薇拉：不錯，我也記不起上次來這裏是什麼時候。

Ray: So how come you're over here today?

雷：那你今天怎麼會來呢？

Vera: Well I'm at a loose end because I'm between jobs, so I thought I'd try lunch at the new Italian restaurant I'd heard about while I've still got time to spare.

薇拉：我舊的工作辭掉了，新的工作則還未開始，現在無所事事，聽說這裏有一家新的意大利餐廳，就趁有空，走來試試，吃個午餐。

Ray: Ah, Veroni's. Yes, I can recommend it. Their lasagne is really special.

雷：你是說韋羅尼餐廳。不錯，這家餐廳值得推薦，其千層麵很有特色。

Vera: Would you care to join me?

薇拉：和我一起去好嗎？

Ray: Oh, that's really kind. Thank you. I'd be delighted.

雷：啊，榮幸之至，謝謝。我非常樂意。

At a loose end 直譯是「在鬆散的一端」。這成語的來源，有兩個說法。一是 loose end 指帆船上那許多繩索的末端，船員有空，就要檢查，以防鬆散；另一說是馬匹不用工作的時候，主人會把繫馬的繩鬆開，讓其自由走動。所以 at a loose end 現在用以說「沒有固定工作」或「無所事事」。例如：During the summer holidays, both teachers and students are at a loose end（暑假期間，教師和學生都沒有什麼事做）。

作者簡介︰專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

作者︰古德明