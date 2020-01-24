Editorial : 30 years after Basic Law's promulgation

The central government's handling of Hong Kong's handover can be summarised into the guiding spirit of "One country two systems; Hong Kong people running Hong Kong; a high degree of autonomy; prosperity and stability". This, together with the 12 special measures, is enshrined in Article 160 of the Basic Law. The legal framework was generally understood as the central government refraining from interfering in Hong Kong's internal affairs and letting Hong Kong people handle their own affairs under the principle of a high degree of autonomy. The idea of the central government's "overall jurisdiction" over Hong Kong often emphasised today was rarely mentioned before the publication of "The implantation of One Country Two Systems in the HKSAR" in June 2014. Similarly, even Deng Xiaoping's idea of "necessary interference" was such that "do not think that Hong Kong affairs will all be handled by Hong Kong people and that everything will be alright if the central government does not interfere a bit. This is unrealistic." He also said that "if the central government gives up all power, there could be some chaos and Hong Kong's interests could be harmed. It will only benefit Hong Kong if the central government retains certain power".

After 1 July 1997, "One country, two systems" was implemented in accordance with the Basic Law. Back in those years, not only did the central government adhere to the principle of not interfering in Hong Kong affairs, but even business people and government officers coming from mainland provinces and cities into Hong Kong were also under strict restrictions so as to avoid the governance of Hong Kong from being affected by mainland factors. Back in those years, officials of the liaison office shied away from questions about Hong Kong affairs on open occasions. They did not make any comments. Even after Article 23 legislation in 2003 triggered large-scale protests and the central government adjusted its policies towards Hong Kong, the new principle was nothing more than "no interference but getting things done". "No interference" was still emphasised.

Things have so developed that "One country, two systems" has been twisted out of shape 23 years after its implementation. The central government has changed its attitude from refraining from interference to vigorous interference so as to fulfil the "overall jurisdiction". At the same time, Hong Kong has been pushed by some people into opposing the central government, inviting foreign forces and leading Hong Kong down a road to independence. Both of these developments are not the same as the original design. Furthermore, the real situation is such that Hong Kong's internal and external situations have changed, as foreign forces have interfered in Hong Kong and the central government is treating the opposition in Hong Kong with a mindset of "enemy-us struggles".

The government has disqualified four Legislative Councillors, arguing that they have violated Article 104 of the Basic Law. It is studying the expansion of the scope to cover other public office holders. All sides are paying close attention as to how wide the scope will be. Furthermore, in which links or areas will China's "overall jurisdiction" over Hong Kong be manifested ? This will have to do with not only Hong Kong's governance but also Hong Kong's political positioning and its functions and roles in China's master plan. This is being closely watched by all sides.

明報社評2020.11.18：《基本法》追本溯源 往昔少管今須合度

《基本法》頒布30周年，由6年前佔領運動到去年反修例風暴，香港政局動盪甚而演變至暴亂，此際從憲政架構到法律層面，審視香港實踐一國兩制發生了什麼事，重塑基本共識以繼續前行，既適時也有必要。

中央處理香港回歸，由「一國兩制、港人治港、高度自治、繁榮穩定」16字總體精神，到12條特殊方針政策，都在《基本法》160條條文體現出來，當時就法律框架，較普遍認知是中央不管香港內部事務，由港人按高度自治原則自行管理。現在經常強調的中央對香港有「全面管治權」，到2014年6月《『一國兩制』在香港特別行政區的實踐》出版之前，鮮有提及；同樣地，即使鄧小平的「必要干預論」，說法也是「切不要以為香港事情全由香港人來管，中央一點都不管就萬事大吉，這種想法不切實際」，又說「如果中央把什麼權力都放棄，就可能出現一些混亂，損害香港的利益，所以保持中央的某些權力，對香港有利無害」。

1997年7月1日之後，一國兩制按《基本法》踐行，那些年，除了中央恪守不干預香港事務，就內地省市來港營商、人員往來都有嚴格限制，目的是避免香港管治受到內地因素影響。那些年，中聯辦官員在公開場合，就記者提問香港事務，都耍手擰頭，不發表任何意見。即使2003年《基本法》23條立法，引發大規模遊行之後，中央調整了對港方針，也只是「不干預，有所作為」，仍然強調不干預。

事態發展，顯示一國兩制在香港踐行23年之後，已經變形和走樣。無論從中央原本少管，變得大力介入，要體現「全面管治權」，如是；或是香港被一些人推上與中央對抗、引入外力，把香港引向獨立之途，都與香港回歸原先設計不一樣。而且按實際情况，香港內外情况起了變化，包括外力介入、中央以敵我矛盾看待反對力量等。

政府以違反《基本法》104條宣誓條例，DQ 4名立法會議員之外，正在研議將之擴及其他公職人員，屆時「觸及面」有多寬廣，各方密切留意。另外，中央在港「全面管治權」還將在什麼環節、領域體現，不僅關乎香港管治，也涉及政治定位與國家發展佈局的功能和作用，備受各方關注。

■Glossary

生字

promulgate : to announce a new law or system officially or publicly

upheaval : a big change that causes a lot of confusion, worry and problems

jurisdiction : the authority that an official organisation has to make legal decisions about sb/sth