Australian in HK：November 25 Policy Address — Dear Carrie:

【明報專訊】Since your Policy Address has been put back to November 25, I have one more opportunity to request that homelessness is on the menu of your Address.
As the number of homeless people continues to grow, NGOs are overwhelmed with requests for accommodation and meals.
ImpactHK is providing accommodation for 185 homeless people. Without any government assistance. See www.impacthk.org
MercyHK, of which I am a director, is now renting 44 rooms for 68 homeless people at the Alhambra Building in Yau Ma Tei. We are able to do this solely because of the help of kind Hong Kong friends. See www.mercyhk.org
Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆
Website: www.v2catholic.com
E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com
