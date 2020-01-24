Australian in HK：November 25 Policy Address — Dear Carrie:

As the number of homeless people continues to grow, NGOs are overwhelmed with requests for accommodation and meals.

ImpactHK is providing accommodation for 185 homeless people. Without any government assistance. See www.impacthk.org

MercyHK, of which I am a director, is now renting 44 rooms for 68 homeless people at the Alhambra Building in Yau Ma Tei. We are able to do this solely because of the help of kind Hong Kong friends. See www.mercyhk.org

Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com

audio: link.mingpao.com/15210.htm