Editorial：Amend the law to oppose monopoly

E-commerce is now in a serious monopoly moment. About 80% of the online markets in music, food and beverage delivery, search platforms, online games and online shopping platforms are monopolised by two enterprises. The ways these platforms are operated by the two monopolies are more or less problematic in the above-mentioned ways, which seriously affects not only the MSMEs joining these platforms and customers, but also the daily lives of the public, since the operation of these network platforms involves people's livelihood.

It has yet to be explained who the implementation guidelines target, but they have sent an unclear signal to the public as to whether the amendments to the anti-monopoly law and the promulgation of implementation guidelines target a particular enterprise or a particular behaviour. No matter which case it is, they are not simply aimed at protecting the legitimate interests of all parties, because the monopolistic behaviour of online commercial platform enterprises has long been commonplace. Even if there is an urgent need to clamp down on such behaviour, the government did not have to announce the new measure right before the shopping festival. That, we are afraid, was not coincidental.

The same thing happened concerning the listing of Ant Group. Online lending platforms have enjoyed huge popularity for a few years. True, some people who had been rejected by the market lent money on these platforms and lost all their money, but that began happening last year. This year, some online lending platforms have been shut down due to the pandemic, a deteriorating situation, and the victims have suffered in silence. There is a lack of regulation on both registered capital and the maximum loan amount on lending platforms. It is not necessary for operating companies to pay much for the loan. For these companies, a profit is guaranteed, and they can always vanish in thin air if anything goes awry.

Whether an enterprise can be listed is not the most important issue of public interest. The key is that the government's arbitrary approach will increase unpredictable factors. When venture capital funds evaluate a start-up, they will play up the risks, which may stifle the start-up or at the very least increase its cost of operation. The government's intention of ''stimulating creativity and innovation'' will then be undermined. The government's effort to protect the interests of investors, MSMEs and consumers should definitely be supported. However, there is a lack of explanation and clarification as to the approach and the timing of implementation.

明報社評 2020.11.16：支持修法反壟斷 抵制粗暴蠻施政

今年內地網絡購物節成交額達到8000億元人民幣，這個由個別網絡平台創造出來的購物節所帶來的巨額生意，令全球艷羨，網絡商業平台壟斷市場，損害中小微企和消費者權益。政府提出嚴厲監管網絡平台的營商手段值得支持，然而在推出監管法規的方式和時間上，卻令人詬病，政府製造的不可預測因素會提高投資風險，導致投資成本上升，最後損失還是落在得不償失的消費者。

目前網絡商業已經出現嚴重的壟斷情况，音樂作品、餐飲外賣、搜索平台、網絡遊戲和網購平台同樣由兩家企業佔據約八成市場。這些雙寡頭網絡平台的營運手段，或多或少也出現上述的弊端，其影響不止於對加盟的中小微企和消費者，由於這些網絡平台的經營行業涉及民生，民眾的日常生活也會受到嚴重影響。

這個實施指南劍指何方還有待說明，但給公眾傳遞一個不明確的信號，究竟修訂《反壟斷法》和頒布實施指南是針對某個企業還是某種行為，但無論如何都不是單純為了維護各方合法利益，因為網絡商業平台企業的壟斷行為早就司空見慣，即使有打擊的迫切性，也不至於要在不早不遲的網絡購物節前夕頒布，恐怕就不是何其巧合的問題。

同樣的事情還發生在螞蟻科技上市問題上。網上貸款平台早在幾年前已經成行成市，一些被市場因素淘汰而導致在平台上出資借款的人血本無歸的事情也在去年開始發生，今年因為疫情加劇了一些網絡貸款平台倒閉，受害者啞口忍吞苦果。貸款平台無論在註冊資本以及貸款金額上限問題上都缺乏監管措施，經營公司更毋須在借款上有多少付出，穩賺不賠而出事後可以一走了之。

一間企業是否能夠上市並非最大的公眾利益問題，關鍵是政府這種隨時隨便出招，增添了不可預測因素，以後風險投資基金在評估初創企業時，無形中會加大風險因素，可能扼殺了科技初創企業，最起碼會加大了成本，令政府所說「激發創造創新活力」的原意大打折扣。政府為了保護投資者和中小微企及消費者的利益，絕對應該支持，但在實施手段和時間上緣何一再出現巧合，則有欠解釋和澄清。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

to be the envy of sb：to be a person or thing that other people admire and that causes feelings of envy

per se /ˌpɜː ˈseɪ/：used meaning ''by itself'' to show that you are referring to sth on its own, rather than in connection with other things

play up：If you play up sth, you emphasise it and try to make people believe that it is important

英語社評聲檔

