Ask & Learn聞問切：Sympathetic、compassionate

答：兩字都可譯為富同情心，故常被視作同義。網上有不少討論都認為 compassionate 比 sympathetic 程度更重，且有伸出援手的意味，然而除了心理層面，日常使用上兩字也有明顯差別。首先，sympathetic 通常指同情某人某事，而compassionate 則指個性，例如：①Tom is not compassionate by nature, but even he feels sympathetic for the victims of the earthquake（不富同情心如湯姆，亦對地震受害者感同身受）。另外，sympathetic 除可解作有同情心，還有討人喜歡、令人認同的意思，此用法特別常見於影評或文學作品，例如：②How can you not like Elizabeth Bennet in Pride and Prejudice? She is such a sympathetic character（何解你不喜歡《傲慢與偏見》中的伊麗莎白·貝內特呢？她非常引人共鳴），此句不可用 compassionate 取代。

