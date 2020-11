【明報專訊】From the moment he saw her, Timothy knew Tina was the mouse for him. He'd known others, of course, but he'd never given in to their attentions (關心). The same was true of Tina. She'd been wined and dined by many, but she refused to give in. "Then along came Timothy in his rented balloon," Tina smiled. "He said if I became his he'd take me to the moon — and I gave in." To give in (to) is to acquiesce (勉強同意), yield, submit (順從) or be overcome.