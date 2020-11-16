名人教英文：To up? 得！

Taiwan up，意思原也是明顯的，不外就是 Taiwan rises、Forward Taiwan 台灣奮起、前進台灣之類；同時也會理解因為是煙花設計，須盡量精簡，就用了 up。不算錯。事實是，英文有正規 to up 的用法。

想起這一幕，是因為最近在網上看到一句有趣的廣告口號，用來推廣不同的早晨蛋餐：

‧EGGcellent ways to up your breakfast!

EGGcellent，自然是指 excellent ，而 up your breakfast，令你的早餐「向上、提升」，也就是更精彩之意。

亦有外國網頁主題宣揚舊日美國西部牛仔的精神與文化，當中 cowboy up 的解釋包括：get back on your horse 重新跨上馬背、don't backdown 不退縮、don't give up 不放棄、and do the best you can with the hand you are dealt 以手上已得的牌，做到最好。

To up 的比較傳統用法，除了 up the stake 增加成本風險、up the price 加價，up the salary 加薪等等，還有：

‧The dog upped its volume. 狗吠得更大聲。

‧Not only it's an arbitrary arrest, they're upping the charge. 那不單是一宗濫捕，他們還加重罪名。

To up 另解作「站起來」：

‧She upped and left without a word. 她一言不發站起來就走了。

‧My friend tells me he can't just up and leave work the minute his shift ends. 朋友跟我說，他不可以在下班時間一到就站起離開。

‧After she had left for London, he upped and followed her. 她出發到倫敦後，他也起行跟隨她去。

有 to up，自然也有 to down，常用的有：

‧I saw him DOWN his beer in one gulp. 我看着他一口氣喝掉啤酒。

‧The storm has DOWNED trees and powerlines all over the neighbourhood. 風暴吹塌了社區許多樹木及電線。

