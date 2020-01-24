Editorial : The red light is on for fourth wave of the pandemic

The third wave of the pandemic has revealed that a string of infections involving taxi drivers could be the first signs of an outbreak in the local community. The recent outbreak of the pandemic is similar to the initial phase of the third wave in July, with the colder weather making it easier for the virus to survive in the environment for a longer period of time. As the red light for the fourth wave of the pandemic is already on, people must be alert and remain conscious, or else society as a whole will have to welcome the Christmas and New Year festive season under the shadow of the pandemic.

Recently there has been frequent good news about vaccine research and development. But ordinary people will not be vaccinated until next summer at the earliest, and the vaccination programmes are likely to be limited to a few countries initially. Rather than wait for a vaccine to "save the world", a more practical approach for Hong Kong is to strengthen prevention and control so that local infections can fall to and stay consistently at zero as soon as possible and socio-economic activities can return to normal. Efficient pandemic prevention and control require early detection, early isolation and early treatment. After more than half a year of fighting the pandemic, Hong Kong's virus detection capacity and quarantine treatment facilities have both improved significantly. The problem of failing to reduce the infection number to zero in recent months is not a lack of tools, but a lack of determination.

Disease-control experts have proposed mandatory testing of people with symptoms. This is for the sake of the well-being of society, but some have labelled it as an expansion of police powers and an infringement of personal freedom. The measure has been on the government's drawing board for long but still has not been put into practice. The government will launch the "LeaveHomeSafe" mobile app next week. Citizens can scan QR codes at participating venues to record their whereabouts. The app depends on voluntary participation and location records will be encrypted and stored only on the user's phone and will not be uploaded to government or other systems. Even IT experts believe that there is no privacy or security issue, but many people have poured cold water over the idea and are still reluctant to use the app.

As long as the infection number cannot fall to and stay consistently at zero in Hong Kong, social distancing measures cannot be relaxed fully, and the economy cannot recover. Local pandemic prevention expert Gabriel Leung believes that Hong Kong should make it clear at the outset that it should aim for zero local infections. Hong Kong has been troubled by the pandemic for more than half a year, and it is time for everyone to face reality. If we want to free ourselves from the pandemic and recover as soon as possible, we must accept reasonable mandatory testing and active virus tracing.

明報社評2020.11.13：疫情第四波紅燈已亮 「基本清零」務須做到

近期不少市民到酒店短住度假（Staycation），防疫粗心大意情况屢見不鮮，相關確診個案陸續出現。萬聖節期間，不少市民群聚消遣，部分食肆酒吧亦未有嚴守防疫規定，事隔個多星期，後遺症逐步浮現。過去數天，本港確診病例有增加趨勢，不明源頭個案陸續出現，並且散落全港各區。昨天本港新增23宗病例，6宗屬於本地源頭不明個案，當中4人為的士司機。

第三波疫情顯示，的士司機相繼染疫，有可能是社區爆發的先兆。近日疫情發展，跟7月第三波疫情爆發初期，頗有相似之處，隨着天氣轉冷，病毒容易在環境生存得較久，第四波疫情紅燈已亮起，市民必須抖擻精神，保持防疫意識，不能鬆懈，否則整個社會都要在疫情陰霾下迎接聖誕新年佳節旺季。

最近疫苗研發好消息頻傳，然而一般人廣泛接種，最快也要等到明年夏天，初期很可能局限於少數國家，香港與其守株待兔、坐等疫苗「救世」，更實際做法是加強防控工作，盡早實現本地感染「基本清零」，讓社會經濟活動復常。高效的疫情防控，必須做到早發現、早隔離、早治療，本港抗疫大半載，無論病毒檢測能力還是隔離治療設施，都有顯著改善，近月疫情遲遲未能「清零」，問題不在於缺乏工具，而是不夠決心。

防疫專家主張強制檢測有病徵人士，為的是整體社會福祉，有人卻將之扯上「擴大警權」、「侵犯個人自由」一類問題，政府研擬多時，迄今仍未落實。政府下周推出「安心出行」手機應用程式，市民到達參與計劃的場所，可自行掃描二維碼記錄行蹤。有關應用程式屬自願參與，出行紀錄只會加密存放於用戶電話，不會上傳到政府或其他系統，就連資訊科技專家亦認為沒有私隱或安全問題，可是仍有很多人潑冷水，抗拒使用。

香港疫情無法「基本清零」，沒條件全面放寬社交距離措施，經濟亦不可能復蘇。本地防疫專家梁卓偉認為，香港應開宗明義，以「基本清零」為目標。疫情折騰香港大半年，所有人是時候面對現實，若想脫離疫情苦海早日復常，必須接受合理合度的強制檢測，及積極配合病毒追蹤。

■Glossary

生字

haphazard : with no particular order or plan; not organised well

whereabouts : the place where sb/sth is

at the outset : at the beginning of sth