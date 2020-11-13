Ask & Learn聞問切：Fall for

政府「防騙易」廣告寫着 Remind those around you; Don't fall for scammers，fall for 應解作迷戀某人，請問廣告是否有誤？

不錯，to fall for 可解作對某人產生愛意，但同時也有受騙的意思。很多字典都把 to fall for somebody 和 to fall for something 區分開來，前者是迷戀某人，後者是中了圈套。然而 scammer（騙子）也是 somebody，若單靠人和事來區分，有時也會錯，所以還須留意上下文來斷定，例如：(1) I fell for her the moment I saw her smile（我第一次看到她笑，就迷上了她）。(2) Later, Tom wondered why he would fall for such a cheap trick（事後，湯姆不明白他怎麼會跌進這麼明顯的圈套）。

