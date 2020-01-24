NGO英語頻道：A sign of relief

We are referring to the lack of sanitary facilities, which is very much a matter of life and death. While we in Hong Kong may complain about having to wait in line to relieve ourselves in malls, in some places around the world, such as Afghanistan, toilets simply do not exist everywhere. Due to a short supply of water, sanitary facilities in many schools in Afghanistan are in deplorable (極其惡劣的) conditions. Some do not even have toilets and hand-washing facilities, leaving very unpleasant odour around school premises. Students there are skipping breakfast, not because they want to stay slim, but out of fear for having to go to the toilet. ''Students who live far away wait until the end of school to relieve themselves,'' says Sonita, a young student.

''Due to the lack of water, students used to use stones and clods of dirt to clean themselves in the toilets, so the toilets were blocked and only three toilets were open for teachers and students to use,'' recalls Besmellah, who manages Sonita's school.

To help improve the situation, hygiene and sanitary facilities were installed in two schools, including Sonita's. A solar-powered water network has since been constructed, providing stable water supply for the rehabilitated toilets that are now both disability-inclusive and equipped with menstrual hygiene items. On top of that, a hand-washing station with multiple water taps and soap has also been set up, right when the world started to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

As we observe World Toilet Day on November 19, let's spare a moment to reflect on the privileges we have, and appreciate the fact that every day we can relieve ourselves in a relatively safe place.

̷̷ by World Vision ̷