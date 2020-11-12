英語雞精班：互文性︰情與慾

第3行「背信棄義、謀殺、充滿血腥、怪罪」是指罵《馬克白》（Macbeth）背信棄義，謀殺他的國王鄧肯後，為了保住謀朝篡位得來的王位，殺死愈來愈多人，更誤信女巫的預言，最後被他的仇人及鄧肯之子所殺。第4行「野蠻、極端、粗魯、殘忍、不信任」描述的是《泰特斯·安特洛尼克斯》（Titus Andronicus）充滿血腥的劇本，塔摩拉的兒子被截斷四肢後燒死，泰特斯的女兒被強姦後斷去雙手及舌頭。

其餘9行講述哪9齣莎劇？留待各位收聽節目時留意。

■Sonnet 129

The expense of spirit in a waste of shame

Is lust in action: and till action, lust

Is perjured, murderous, bloody, full of blame,

Savage, extreme, rude, cruel, not to trust;

Enjoyed no sooner but despised straight;

Past reason hunted; and no sooner had,

Past reason hated, as a swallowed bait,

On purpose laid to make the taker mad.

Mad in pursuit and in possession so;

Had, having, and in quest to have extreme;

A bliss in proof, and proved, a very woe;

Before, a joy proposed; behind a dream.

All this the world well knows; yet none knows well

To shun the heaven that leads men to this hell.

文︰Sumie Chan