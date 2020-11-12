Word Puzzle

1. Initials for one of the two main types of electric current.

2. Having a home, a place to shelter in: having a _____ over one's head.

4. A: Did you do all the shopping, B?

B: Yes, I had time to go to the bank _____ _____. (2,4)

7. Pictures, tables, diagrams: things in a document that are not writing.

9. On our side: "Those who are not _____ us are against us."

10. Abbreviation often used with an address, indicating a type of highway.

■Clues Down

1. Costly, expensive, more than most people will be willing to pay.

3. A natural substance used by humans as an energy provider.

5. A period of time with a particular character and lasting at least a few years.

6. If something that was strange now seems familiar, you have got _____ to it.

8. To try to hide information that everyone should know: to "brush it under the _____".

■by David Foulds