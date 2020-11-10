Culture Express：Does sand make sense?

The show is performed by a well-known sand painting artist Hoi Chiu (海潮) (pictured). It tells a story about two patients in hospital. They become a young warrior and a war horse, and fight their way through some famous battlefields in history. It perhaps reminds us of how Chinese culture treats the concept of sand. When one dies on battlefield, we say they die on the sand. Perhaps a live sand painting show, coupled with animation and music and some other art forms, might give viewers a sense of possibility and hope.

◆Brothers of Wars (《沙兵馬將》)

Date/Time: Nov 27 (Fri) 20:00

Nov 28 (Sat) 15:00 & 20:00

Nov 29 (Sun) 15:00

Venue: Theatre, Sheung Wan Civic Centre

Ticket Price: $200

Director and Sand Painting Artist: Hoi Chiu

Producer: May Cheung

Tickets available at POPTICKET

■/ Giveaway 送飛 /

Do you want to get 2 tickets to Brothers of Wars? Answer the question below and send it with your name, address and phone number to english@mingpao.com. The giveaway closes on 16 November 2020. 4 readers will be picked and individually notified.

◆Question: What is/are the advantage(s) of using sand to perform?

Thanks: JOCKEY CLUB New Arts Power

̷̷ Text: Ian Lam ̷

An update on the latest cultural events