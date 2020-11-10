Culture Express：Does sand make sense?

【明報專訊】The slogan of Brothers of War, an upcoming sand art show, might seem hard to construe in the first place. '' A grain of sand is a momentary pigment (顏料). The beauty of painting with sand lies in its impermanence (無常),'' it says. Sand is a very intriguing metaphor for some of us, sometimes symbolising the passage of time. It is a fluid art form which shows us many possibilities through the stunning skills of the performer. Sand is also a way for us to make sense of the world around us, as we humans could recognise patterns very easily through a simple combination of tiny substances including sand.
The show is performed by a well-known sand painting artist Hoi Chiu (海潮) (pictured). It tells a story about two patients in hospital. They become a young warrior and a war horse, and fight their way through some famous battlefields in history. It perhaps reminds us of how Chinese culture treats the concept of sand. When one dies on battlefield, we say they die on the sand. Perhaps a live sand painting show, coupled with animation and music and some other art forms, might give viewers a sense of possibility and hope.
◆Brothers of Wars (《沙兵馬將》)
Date/Time: Nov 27 (Fri) 20:00
Nov 28 (Sat) 15:00 & 20:00
Nov 29 (Sun) 15:00
Venue: Theatre, Sheung Wan Civic Centre
Ticket Price: $200
Director and Sand Painting Artist: Hoi Chiu
Producer: May Cheung
Tickets available at POPTICKET
■/ Giveaway 送飛 /
Do you want to get 2 tickets to Brothers of Wars? Answer the question below and send it with your name, address and phone number to english@mingpao.com. The giveaway closes on 16 November 2020. 4 readers will be picked and individually notified.
◆Question: What is/are the advantage(s) of using sand to perform?
Thanks: JOCKEY CLUB New Arts Power
̷̷ Text: Ian Lam ̷
