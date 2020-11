【明報專訊】"There are a number of things that can be given off," Timothy explained. "Fumes from gasoline or paint, for example. Or vapours from nail polish and certain chemicals. Or perhaps rays from a television screen. But to me, I like the scent given off by a nicely aged chunk of cheese." Chadwick reached for his nose. "How about the horrible stench (惡臭) garbage gives off?" he asked. To give off is to release or emit something.