名人教英文：品味不能「會計」？

No ifs, 常常與 no buts 連起來用，以強調大局已定，再沒有討論或轉彎的餘地。

The dust has settled. No more ifs or buts. 塵埃落定，再沒有「如果」或「但是」了。

說的 ifs 與 buts，亦包括任何 excuses 藉口、compromises 妥協手段。

‧That team needs to be sacked. No ifs or buts about it! 那隊人必須解僱。毫無懸念！

Ifs 與 buts 中間，有時還加上 ands:

‧I don't care about your ifs, ands or buts, just get the job done. 我不理你的「如果、還有及但是」，總之把事情辦妥就是。

可有留意，另外還有 no rathers，沒有「寧願」？這裏的 rather 同樣用作名詞。

‧甲：I know that's a meaningful thing to do, but it's also risky and I'd RATHER not do it. 我知道這是一件有意義的事，但同時也有風險，我寧願不做了。

乙：Please, NO RATHERS. 拜託，沒有寧願。

另例：

‧甲：He'd rather lose? 他寧願輸？

乙：No, he'd rather win. 不，他寧願贏。

甲：I wish his RATHERS will work. 我希望他的「寧願」會實現。

英文有好些 no xx 的習語，包括常用的 no pain, no gain，等於中文的「沒有耕耘，沒有收穫」。

另有 no sweat ，字面意思「沒有流汗」，借喻一件事輕而易舉，沒有難度。

‧I can fix this in an hour. No sweat. 我可以把這個在一個鐘頭內修理好。輕而易舉。

尚有 no-win situation，形容贏不了的局面。

‧They are quite dead. They are mired in a no-win situation. 他們死翹翹了。看他們泥足深陷輸定了的局面。

最後還有一句大家未必常常碰到的 no xx 習語：

‧No accounting for taste. 直譯好像是品味不能「會計」、其實是指不能解釋的。

既然品味毋庸解釋，大家或已猜到，即等於我們說的「各花入各眼」、「一樣米養百樣人」。

‧I don't see why he would wear that orange suit to the wedding, but there is no accounting for taste. 我不明白他怎會穿那套橙色西裝到婚宴去，但品味這回事，真的說不上來。

■文︰毛孟靜

