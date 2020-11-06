Coming Up for Air：Of homework and slogans

Secretly though I was happy that the school carried a book that Charlie wanted rather than needed to read.

Attending a local school, which my children do, can often mean the opposite. There is a greater emphasis on rote learning and memorisation than free thought and creativity. Rules are plentiful. Competition can be intense. And, as if all that weren't enough, patriotic education is now on the rise.

In helping my son with his Chinese homework, I learned that his Chinese grammar exercises have become vehicles for propaganda and rank nationalistic rhetoric. Instead of being asked to construct sentences about perhaps the moon and night sky, my son was being told to do the same but with party slogans and mind-numbing superlatives about the strength and stability of one's country.

To be fair students everywhere are on some level brainwashed with nationalistic propaganda. In the United States where I grew up and went to school there was, and still is, the daily ritual of reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of school. I don't believe I ever thought about sitting out the Pledge as a young child. But many have, and still others have filed legal challenges, with varying degrees of success, against the practice and the Pledge itself.

Are these, let's call them Pledge-sceptics, I wonder, any less patriotic, or, more importantly, do they care less about their country than those who readily recite the Pledge when asked to? If they are, might the courts — judges, their clerks, juries — which field and decide these cases, sometimes in favour of our Pledge-sceptics, also be complicit in this exercise of disloyalty to the state?

To me, however, the more central question asks whether the cult of nationalism is itself an evil, and if it is, whether it is an evil that must be tolerated in order for a state to survive. I do not know the answer to that question. But I do know what happens to a state when nationalism among its constituents runs amok.

So might there be such a thing as a healthy diet of nationalism?

Some of my favourite childhood memories consist of visits to the school and public libraries, flipping through card catalogues, taking in the smell of gently ageing paper, and checking out a book or two that I could take home and read at my leisure. I do not remember all of the books I have ever found or borrowed from these libraries. But I can safely assume that many of them were written by white men and carried patriotic undertones. That is, a story about a person who happened to be white and therefore American, acting in so-and-so a way to the betterment of society, or a story about an American pioneer discovering or inventing the first this or that, thus changing the course of history, without perhaps reference to the complete (read: non-American) origins of these achievements.

Yet for all the love-of-country bias that existed in my schooling and in public discourse, I have grown up with the mindset that it is okay, even (gasp!) patriotic, to be sceptical and critical of one's own government. Call me old-fashioned but that too is what I would want for my own children.

So Charlie and Ida, if you two ever read this article, my message to you both is this: be wary of those who wield power over you. Especially if you don't want your own children to be sitting inside a classroom, reciting party slogans, and then, at some point, being denounced for not doing it with enough feeling and fervour (狂熱), or, even worse, for reciting the slogan of the ''wrong'' party and never even realising it until it is too late.

◆by Albert Wan

​Albert is the co‑founder and proprietor of Bleak House Books, an English language bookstore in San Po Kong.

(Email: albert@bleakhousebooks.com.hk)