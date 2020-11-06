Editorial：A test of American democracy

Surveys at polling stations show that most of those worried about the pandemic prefer Biden and those eager to reopen the economy prefer Trump. The traditional industrial states of the central US are in decline and are known as the ''Rust Belt''. Since the 2008 financial crisis, blue-collar workers who are whites in the area have been in a worse situation. Trump won the last election thanks to their support. At the beginning of this year, Biden began his campaign, emphasising that he could become the occupant of the White House by retaking the ''Rust Belt'' states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. This has proved to be quite accurate. There are still seven states where results are not confirmed yet. If Trump wins Georgia and North Carolina by a small margin, picking up 31 electoral votes from these two states, the three states of the ''Rust Belt'', which have a total of 46 electoral votes, will decide who will rule America for the next four years.

In this year's election, nearly 100 million people voted early, and many of the mail-in ballots in the ''Rust Belt'' states have yet to be counted. In the early days of the campaign, election experts predicted that there would be a ''red wave illusion'' of a Trump victory, but after counting the mail-in ballots there could be a Biden victory instead. This prediction is now quite likely to come true. Trump has claimed election fraud and is preparing to file a lawsuit to block the counting of mail-in ballots. The Democrats have said they will fight to the end, and the lawsuit could go to the Supreme Court and drag on for a long time. The US is now in an uncertain situation after the election. The longer the election controversy, the higher the risk of social upheaval and a constitutional crisis.

The turnout in this election is so high that it is likely to break the 100-year record, and both Trump and Biden supporters have seen the election as a battle of survival for themselves and their nation that must not be lost. In such an atmosphere, no one will admit defeat easily. There is worry that Trump, in particular, will be a bad loser who will not only initiate a protracted legal battle, but also encourage violent confrontation by right-wing groups and their supporters. The US Constitution and the Presidential Succession Act set out a number of possible scenarios to ensure that there will be no power vacuum on January 20, the presidential inauguration day, and ensure that everyone knows who becomes president. However, no matter how well-designed the system is, all parties have to work together to respect and follow the rules of the game. This election will be the biggest trial for American democracy in more than a century.

According to the election arrangements, the election decides which electoral votes go to which candidate. The electors will officially vote on December 14 to elect the president and vice president. If the controversy over the election continues beyond January 20, Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, will be the occupant of the White House according to law. For the Republican Party, this will be even harder to stomach. It is still too early to say whether the election will come to this point. However, if either party becomes a bad loser and refuses to accept the election results, no one will know which way things will go.

明報社評 2020.11.05：大選爭議陰霾籠罩 考驗美國民主韌度

初步開票情况證明，就像上屆大選一樣，民調未能反映特朗普真正支持度。特朗普不僅守住佛州得州，在多個游離州也表現強勁。民主共和兩黨，分別以藍和紅作象徵，特朗普抗疫一塌糊塗，並未造就「藍潮」，民主黨雖然保住眾議院控制權，可是重奪參議院的願望卻頗有可能落空，拜登亦陷入苦戰。

票站調查顯示，擔心疫情的人，大多傾向拜登，渴望重開經濟的人，則傾向特朗普。美國中部傳統工業州份走下坡，被稱為「鐵鏽帶」，2008年金融海嘯後，當地白人藍領處境更糟，上屆大選特朗普勝出，全賴他們支持。拜登年初參選，強調只要重奪「鐵鏽三州」（即密歇根、賓夕法尼亞和威斯康星），就能入主白宮，事實證明這一評估相當準確。全美尚有7州未有最終結果，倘若特朗普在喬治亞及北卡羅萊納小勝，奪下兩州31票，「鐵鏽三州」合計46票將決定未來4年誰主美國浮沉。

今屆大選有近億人提前投票，「鐵鏽三州」郵寄選票很多仍未點算。選舉專家早前預測，開票初期會出現特朗普勝出的「紅色假象」，在「計埋」郵寄選票後卻可能變成拜登當選，現在頗有可能成真。特朗普揚言選舉出現舞弊，準備入稟阻止點算郵寄票，民主黨表明奉陪到底，官司戰一旦開打，隨時纏訟多時，鬧上聯邦最高法院。美國選後局勢不明朗，選舉爭議持續愈久，出現社會動盪和憲制危機的風險愈高。

今次大選投票率之高，勢破百年紀錄，無論特朗普還是拜登支持者，都認定這是關乎個人和國運的存亡之戰，許勝不許敗，如此氛圍下，不會有人輕易認輸，外界尤其擔心特朗普輸打贏要，不僅發動官司戰死纏爛打，甚至還會鼓動右翼組織及其支持者暴力抗爭。美國憲法和《總統繼任法》列明多種可能情况，確保1月20日總統就職日不會出現權力真空、不知誰當總統的情况，不過制度設計再周全，都要各方配合，尊重和信守遊戲規則，今次選舉對美國民主將是百多年來最大考驗。

根據選舉安排，大選決定所有選舉人票花落誰家後，全國所有選舉人將於12月14日正式投票，推舉正副總統。倘若選舉爭議延續到1月20日仍未完，按法例眾議院議長佩洛西將入主白宮，共和黨更難接受。今屆大選會否走到這一步，現在言之尚早，如果兩強任何一方輸打贏要，堅拒妥協，無人知道局勢會朝什麼方向發展。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

denote /dɪˈnəʊt/ sth：to mean sth

fall through：to not be completed, or not happen

stomach /ˈstʌmək/：to endure or accept

■英語社評聲檔：link.mingpao.com/53000.htm