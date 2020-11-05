Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
2. To form a straight row, like soldiers on parade. (4,2)
4. A way of saying someone has understood something: "He has _____ it at last!"
6. The state of deep unconsciousness that might affect a very sick person: a _____.
7. A: What happens when the fat lady sings, B?
B: The show is _____.
8. The number grandad cannot remember when using his credit card.
10. A clear disinfectant and stain-remover, often used in laundries.
■Clues Down
1. An internal note or letter used by office people only.
2. A group word: people who follow management orders and do the actual work.
3. Hold your teeth tightly together when about to do something a bit scary: _____ them.
4. An opening, often narrow and between obstacles of some sort.
5. A great weight — much more than an ordinary person can lift.
9. Description of a cake with sugary paste on top that has been left to harden.