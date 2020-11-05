名人教英文：Hand in glove 緊密合作

蘭雷：你有沒有發覺，本市的毒品問題愈來愈嚴重？

David: There's no doubt about it. The number of drug addicts has gone up a lot in the last few years.

大衛：這一點清楚不過。過去幾年，癮君子多了不少。

Lanre: And what's really worrying is that the police don't seem to be making much progress in rounding up and prosecuting the dealers.

蘭雷：最令人擔心的，是警方在搜捕及起訴毒販上，似乎沒有什麼進展。

David: There may be a reason for that. Haven't you heard the rumours?

大衛：其中可能有原因。你有聽到傳聞嗎？

Lanre: Rumours? What rumours?

蘭雷：傳聞？什麼傳聞？

David: Well, it's going around that there are a number of corrupt police officers who are working hand in glove with the drug dealers.

大衛：城中沸沸揚揚的，傳說有些警員貪贓舞弊，與毒販勾結。

Lanre: What! I can't believe that.

蘭雷：什麼！這真難以置信。

David: Well that's what they say. Apparently these bent policemen deliberately ignore drug dealing that is going on right under their noses, for a juicy bribe of course.

大衛：但他們是這樣說。據說，那些貪污警員收了大筆賄款，目睹販毒，都會視而不見。

Lanre: That's really shocking. What's being done about it?

蘭雷：真可怕。當局對此有什麼行動？

David: Not a lot at the moment I'm sorry to say.

大衛：目前恐怕沒有什麼行動。

Hand and glove 是「手與手套」，兩者關係密切，所以常用來比喻「密不可分」或「合作無間」，而 hand and glove 今日一般寫作 hand in glove（手在手套裏），多指狼狽為奸，但也可不帶貶義，例如：①The police and the thugs worked hand in glove to suppress the pro-democracy uprising（警察與暴徒勾結，合力鎮壓人民起義爭取民主）。②The manager works hand in glove with his staff（經理與其職員通力合作）。

作者簡介︰專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

作者︰古德明