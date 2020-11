名人教英文：Hand in glove 緊密合作

蘭雷:你有沒有發覺,本市的毒品問題愈來愈嚴重?

David: There's no doubt about it. The number of drug addicts has gone up a lot in the last few years.

大衛:這一點清楚不過。過去幾年,癮君子多了不少。

Lanre: And what's really worrying is that the police don't seem to be making much progress in rounding up and prosecuting the dealers.

蘭雷:最令人擔心的,是警方在搜捕及起訴毒販上,似乎沒有什麼進展。

David: There may be a reason for that. Haven't you heard the rumours?

大衛:其中可能有原因。你有聽到傳聞嗎?

Lanre: Rumours? What rumours?

蘭雷:傳聞?什麼傳聞?

David: Well, it's going around that there are a number of corrupt police officers who are working hand in glove with the drug dealers.

大衛:城中沸沸揚揚的,傳說有些警員貪贓舞弊,與毒販勾結。

Lanre: What! I can't believe that.

蘭雷:什麼!這真難以置信。

David: Well that's what they say. Apparently these bent policemen deliberately ignore drug dealing that is going on right under their noses, for a juicy bribe of course.

大衛:但他們是這樣說。據說,那些貪污警員收了大筆賄款,目睹販毒,都會視而不見。

Lanre: That's really shocking. What's being done about it?

蘭雷:真可怕。當局對此有什麼行動?

David: Not a lot at the moment I'm sorry to say.

大衛:目前恐怕沒有什麼行動。

Hand and glove 是「手與手套」,兩者關係密切,所以常用來比喻「密不可分」或「合作無間」,而 hand and glove 今日一般寫作 hand in glove(手在手套裏),多指狼狽為奸,但也可不帶貶義,例如:①The police and the thugs worked hand in glove to suppress the pro-democracy uprising(警察與暴徒勾結,合力鎮壓人民起義爭取民主)。②The manager works hand in glove with his staff(經理與其職員通力合作)。

作者簡介︰專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

作者︰古德明