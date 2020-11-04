Common Nonsense：Unconstitutional court

What did the Malawi Constitutional Court do? Well, not much, she just annulled the official result of the 2019 Malawi Presidential Election by ruling that the Electoral Commission being entrusted with the authority and responsibility in holding a free and fair presidential election failed its mission or just neglected its duty, resulting in an array of outrageous corruption and massive irregularities which rendered the result unjust and unreliable. Ooppppppppps, the incumbent president Peter Mutharika seeking another term of office in the election was first declared to be officially elected but his rosy dream was immediately shattered because of the Constitutional Court's ruling. A fresh presidential election was ordered and indeed took place on 23 June 2020. Winds changed and so did the fortune. Mutharika's rosy dream never returns while his challenger (also a loser in the 2019 presidential election) Lazarus Chakwera was awarded the throne by popular vote in the refreshed election. The Malawi Constitutional Court made history by making herself the constitutional guardian of the republic in spite of the odds including physical violence possibly to be inflicted on those five justices of the Court. Those five justices reportedly wore bullet proof vests in and out of their court. Mortal justices of the Court perpetuate immortal justice of the land! Bravo.

The Malawi Constitutional Court asserts itself as the very beacon of hope in the very darkness of political muddy waters. Perhaps, even if we are without the separation of powers, we shall not shun the idea and ideal of judicial independence. Our role model is situated as far as Malawi, Africa.

However, the institutional building exercise in any polity is always an intriguing unique experience. Most recently the Ukraine Constitutional Court has served a counter-intuitive model which reveals how the executive is trying to curb the independence of the judiciary from going too awry. For years Ukraine, as spurred by her Revolution of Dignity in 2014 (We Hong Kongers are too familiar with the incident, thanks to Netflix's production of the documentary Winter on Fire!), has been authoring the anti-corruption architecture to contain the corruption of the officials. One of the most powerful means is to make it mandatory for the officials to declare their assets. Failing which or failing to file a full and frank declaration of assets would land the officials behind bars. Ukraine has her National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) to pioneer the anti-graft move.

To everyone's dismay, last week the Ukraine Constitutional Court ruled that the NACP has no constitutional right to demand that the officials make such declarations. Hmmmm... pardon me that I can't read Ukrainian (the English page of the Ukraine Constitutional Court disappears) and I could not have a clue as to why the Court would sweep aside such an Agency, though I am quite aware that coincidentally the head of the Ukraine Constitutional Court is currently being investigated by the Agency. Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, turns to become Mr Fury (though he used to be a comedian) and wrote on the op-ed page of this Monday's Financial Times, calling on the Constitutional Court to be disbanded. Thus cried Zelensky, "This is a kangaroo court... Several judges of this court are also being probed by the NACP for not fully disclosing their assets under the very same legislation that they have just ruled illegal... just 2.2% of the Ukrainian population fully trusted the constitutional court. These judges need to be replaced by independent, well-respected jurists."

The Ukraine Constitutional Court saga is still unfolding and the curtain is yet to be drawn.

We have no Constitutional Court here but we have the Court of Final Appeal bearing the sceptre of equal constitutional importance. Whether one day it would earn us the decoration similar to that of the Chatham House Prize is a matter for us to aspire to whereas the Ukraine counterpart shall serve us the cautionary tale that, given the flawed institutional path, even the highest court could usurp the power which it should not have by claiming its independence from good common sense.

(Correction: An earlier version of the article contained a number of editorial errors. In paragraphs 4 and 5, the editor abruptly replaced all instances of the words "the Ukraine Constitutional Court" with "the Malawi Constitutional Court". The editor takes full responsibility for the errors. They have been corrected online. Apologies.)

■/ Glossary 生字 /

exemplary 模範的

annul 宣布……無效

perpetuate 使……持續

shun 迴避

polity 政體

architecture 體制

◆by Lawrence Lau•劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. Meet his cat 寅恪.