Editorial：US election will not alter Sino-US rivalry

Pollster YouGov has conducted an international survey about the views of people in different regions about the US election. It turns out that in all countries in western Europe, an overwhelming number of people hope Biden can win. The picture is similar across the Asia-Pacific region except for Taiwan and Hong Kong. In Taiwan, 42% of the people favour Trump's victory, significantly higher than the 30% who support Biden. Hong Kong has the second biggest presence of Trump's fans. 36% of the city's people support the re-election of Trump, which is only slightly lower than the percentage of Biden supporters at 42%.

China and the US are in full confrontation. Trump's supporters say he has the courage to say ''no'' to China. However, there are objective structural factors in the descent of the two countries into a hostile relationship and Thucydides's Trap, which will not be changed by the subjective will of individuals. After the domination of the world order by the West for more than a hundred years, economic globalisation in the wake of the Cold War was originally intended as a means to strengthen the own interests of the US and the West and extend their domination of the world order. The unexpected result was the rise of China, which seized the chance and posed a challenge to the West-dominated world order. No matter who is elected as US president, he will try every means to constrain the rise of China.

China is the big winner of economic globalisation. In response the US and the West have tried either to kick China out (i.e. a decoupling from China) or rewrite the rules of the game in the existing order to ensure that they are the winning side. Trump and the right in the US tend to adopt the former approach. Biden and the Democratic Party seem to incline towards the latter, but that does not mean he will be soft on Beijing. After all, the containment of China has become a highly agreed consensus among the politicians of the two major US parties as well as the public. Although Biden may not please his supporters by making anti-China populist comments as frequently as Trump does, he may still work against China on issues from the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement to Hong Kong-related topics. Biden has already indicated that he will certainly implement the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act comprehensively after assuming office. The US has seen Hong Kong as a pawn to contain China. Similarly, this fact will not change no matter who occupies the White House.

明報社評 2020.11.03：中美角力兵來將擋 誰主白宮大局不變

美國大選舉世矚目，港人關注未來4年白宮對華對港政策，對誰主白宮相當關心，國際調查顯示，歐洲和亞太地區普遍希望拜登上台，唯獨台灣例外，香港則是亞太區第二個最多人支持特朗普連任的地方。世界面對百年不遇變局，特朗普改變了過去數十年美國對華政策，然而中美墮入「修昔底德陷阱」，有其結構因素，無論誰當總統，都會設法遏阻中國趕超美國，特朗普和拜登之別，僅在於作風、手法和策略，對北京而言只是習慣問題。特朗普強硬對華，滿足了一些人的反華情緒，在美國贏得鷹派掌聲，然而特朗普內政外交諸多倒行逆施做法，實際都在損害美國影響力。大國競爭看的是長遠實力消長，從這一角度看，北京未必介意繼續面對特朗普這樣的對手。

民調機構YouGov做了一項國際調查，了解各地民眾對這次大選的看法，結果顯示西歐各國都是希望拜登勝出者佔壓倒多數，亞太區情况亦類似，只有台灣和香港並非如此。在台灣，盼望特朗普勝出的有42%，比拜登的30%高出一截；香港則是特朗普擁躉第二多的地方，支持他連任的有36%，僅比支持拜登的42%略低。

中美全方位走向對抗，支持者認為特朗普敢於向中國說「不」，然而中美交惡墮入修昔底德陷阱，有其客觀結構因素，不因個人主觀意志轉移。西方主導全球秩序逾百載，冷戰後的經濟全球化，本是美國以至西方強化自身利益、延續主導全球秩序的手段，未料結果反而是中國乘勢崛起，動搖西方主導世界格局。不管誰當美國總統，也會設法遏制中國崛起。

中國成為經濟全球化大贏家，美國以至西方應對方向，離不開試圖踢中國出局（即脫鈎），又或在現有秩序下，修改遊戲規則，確保自己才是贏家。特朗普和美國右翼傾向前者，拜登和民主黨似傾向後者，可不代表他會對北京客氣。說到底，美國兩黨政客以至民間，對於遏制中國已有高度共識，拜登不會像特朗普般，經常說反華民粹言論取悅支持者，可是由跨太平洋自貿協議到香港問題，還是會招招針對中國。拜登已表明，上台後必定全面執行《香港人權與民主法案》。美國視香港為遏制中國的棋子，同樣不會因誰主白宮而有變。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

command / kəˈmɑːnd /：to deserve and get sth because of the special qualities you have

perverse / pəˈvɜːs /：​showing a deliberate and determined desire to behave in a way that most people think is wrong, unacceptable or unreasonable

pawn / pɔːn /：a person or group used by more powerful people for their own purposes

