【明報專訊】"Oh, let's stop to see what that snake is giving away!" Eve cried. "Ugh, he's giving away apples, and I hate the things!" Adam said. "But they're free," Eve pleaded (央求), "and it's not often that snakes gives anything away." "Well, if you must..." Adam answered. This give away indicates that something is donated (被捐贈) or provided free of charge and without obligation (義務).